Orthopedic Centers of Colorado Selects Clarify Health as Partner for Real-Time Patient Guidance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarify Health Solutions, Inc., a pioneer in digitally-enabled care journey optimization, today announced that Orthopedic Centers of Colorado, LLC (OCC) has chosen Clarify Health as its partner in real-time patient guidance. OCC has already deployed Clarify’s Care Connect and Care Pilot solutions to over 100 patients.

In August 2017, seven of Colorado's top private orthopedic practices came together to form OCC. As a physician-driven organization of over 50 doctors, OCC strives to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing healthcare landscape, while improving patient outcomes and reducing costs.

“At OCC we believe quality patient care begins with a great patient experience,” said Davis Hurley, MD, president of Orthopedic Centers of Colorado. “We aim to be the premier provider in our market. To do so, we need to invest in streamlining operations while improving patient satisfaction. This technology is taking our practice to the next level.”

The Clarify Care Journey Platform, Care Connect and Care Pilot, gives providers the technology they need to guide patients through more satisfying care journeys that result in better patient outcomes and streamlined physician workflows.

Clarify Care Connect

Clarify’s care navigation for providers, enables real-time care traffic control. As patients receive step-by-step directions through personalized care journeys, exception-based alerts notify care teams when an action or intervention is necessary. Care teams more effectively manage patients, focusing their energy on the patients that need the most care, while allowing those patients who can guide themselves to do so.

Clarify Care Pilot

Clarify’s dynamic mobile- and browser-based care guidance solution, activates patients in their own care by delivering the information they need, when they need it. Patients and their caregivers gain greater access, transparency, confidence, and control. Two-way messaging, connectivity to smart devices, and the ability to report progress create a stronger, more continuous connection with the care team.

“Manual tasks and changing priorities for patient needs creates organizational nightmares for clinicians,” said Rob Greenhow, MD, Orthopedic Centers of Colorado. “Clarify Care Connect takes the administrative headache out of my day, allowing me to focus on what really matters – my patients.”

“We are energized and excited by the success OCC has had implementing our Care Journey Platform,” said Jean Drouin, MD, CEO and co-founder of Clarify Health. “Giving physicians and patients the tools they need to guide themselves through care journeys in real-time is fundamental to delivering better and more affordable healthcare.”

About Orthopedic Centers of Colorado, LLC

The number one choice for orthopedic, hand and spine health in Colorado and the Rocky Mountains, Orthopedic Centers of Colorado is an independent group of over 50 physicians focused on patient specific care, quality outcomes, value and continuous improvement. We've assembled the best doctors across all areas of orthopedic, spine, and hand surgery. Patients can visit any of our 14 convenient locations for care from doctors who believe quality patient care starts with a great patient experience. Learn more at orthocentersco.com

About Clarify Health

Our vision is to power better care by personalizing and optimizing every care journey. Clarify Health delivers the insights and digital solutions that empower physicians, health systems, and payers to optimize care and thrive in a value-based world. The Clarify Health platform seamlessly integrates powerful analytics, artificial intelligence, real-time patient navigation, and smart workflows to proactively guide patients and their caregivers through personalized care journeys. Clarify Health brings together committed and passionate colleagues with backgrounds in big data and AI engineering from financial services together with extensive clinical operations expertise. The team has a track record of achieving over $1 billion in improvement at more than 125 health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical companies, and deploying cloud-based software at over 5,000 institutions. For more information, please visit http://www.clarifyhealth.com.