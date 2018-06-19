Yapta Partners with Skyscanner and Traxo to Enhance its Airfare Price Tracking Service for Leisure Travelers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yapta, the leading provider of airfare and hotel price tracking services, today announced a new release of its airfare price tracking service for leisure travelers, bringing enhanced performance and functionality to the user experience. As part of this new release, Yapta announced Skyscanner as its new flight search integration partner, and Traxo as its partner for travel itinerary parsing.

Yapta has enhanced its flight search capabilities by utilizing Skyscanner’s API to bring leisure travelers access to commercial flights from hundreds of airlines. Travelers can now search and identify the specific flights that they want to have price-tracked, and then have Yapta alert them when the price drops, or when it hits the price they want to pay for the ticket.

Yapta has also utilized Traxo’s CAPTURE service to automatically consolidate and structure trip information using travel itinerary emails from hundreds of travel suppliers globally. Travelers that have already booked a flight can simply forward their itinerary confirmation email to trips@yapta.com to automatically initiate the price tracking service.

“We’ve significantly increased the capabilities of the service by incorporating some of the best consumer technologies in the travel ecosystem,” said Jonathan Wang, General Manager of Yapta’s Consumer Division. “The user experience of the service has also greatly improved, especially the ease of tracking and the timely delivery of highly actionable alerts.”

Yapta, which pioneered airfare price tracking in 2007, has helped consumer travelers save more than $350 million on airfare to date. The free service allows travelers to track the price of their booked flights and receive alerts when the price drops, so they can re-book their seat and save. Yapta also enables travelers to simply observe pricing trends on specific flights before making a booking.

“Yapta’s original price tracking service proved to be a very effective tool for consumer travelers to navigate airlines’ incredibly dynamic pricing approach, helping them save millions on airfare,” said James Filsinger, President and CEO of Yapta. “With the enhancements we’ve made, leisure travelers have renewed confidence that they’re getting the best possible price on airfare.”

To begin tracking airfare prices using Yapta’s new and improved service, visit my.yapta.com to first create an account (or login to an existing account). Once an account has been established, members can begin tracking flights. Yapta’s system accounts for any airline rebooking fee before issuing a price drop alert, so all price notifications represent a net savings to the traveler.

About Yapta

Yapta's mission is simple: To give our customers confidence in travel. To that end, we are the world’s leading company for airfare and hotel rate price assurance, analytics, and cost savings. We dynamically monitor billions of prices every month, and transform that data into highly meaningful savings, insights, and reports. Since 2007, we've brought technology leadership to the travel landscape and our 7,000+ corporate customers. Recently named to Deloitte’s Fast500 for North America for 2017, Yapta pioneered the category of travel price assurance. We're driven to help build confidence in our customers’ travel programs. www.yapta.com