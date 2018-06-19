Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $3.6 Million Contract Award for High-Power Amplifiers for Medical Application

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 19, 2018--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its New York-based subsidiary, Comtech PST Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received a follow-on contract award for approximately $3.6 million for solid-state, high-power RF amplifiers from a major domestic medical instrumentation provider.

These amplifiers are used by one of the world's largest suppliers of image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) and image-guided intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) medical equipment providing state-of-the-art solutions for the treatment of cancer. These advanced forms of treatment deliver versatile complex doses of radiation at greater speed and accuracy thereby minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

In commenting on this contract award, Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, "This significant award demonstrates Comtech's technical strength in delivering solid-state, high-power RF amplifiers for medical systems. We believe the medical market for our amplifiers remains strong and we look forward to continuing to develop innovative products to address this important market."

Comtech PST Corp. (www.comtechpst.com) is a leading independent supplier of broadband, high-power, high performance RF microwave amplifiers and control components for use in a broad spectrum of applications including defense, radar, medical, satellite communications systems and instrumentation.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

