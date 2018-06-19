Elements Financial Selects Gro Solutions to Support Digital Excellence and Boost Member Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gro Solutions, a leading provider of digital growth solutions for banks and credit unions, announced Indiana-based Elements Financial Credit Union has selected Gro to enhance member experience, streamline integration with its current systems and support its digital banking initiatives.

With the majority of its members now prioritizing online and mobile devices to engage with the credit union, Elements Financial wanted to ensure its members experience a user friendly, stress-free online and mobile account and loan application process. With Gro’s digital sales platform, the credit union will be able to provide its members with streamlined account opening capabilities (even including mortgage loan applications), all through the digital channel.

“In an increasingly digital world, ensuring top-notch digital access for our members is a priority,” said Tim Greene, Vice President, Innovation for Elements Financial Credit Union. “With Gro we are able to streamline that online interaction ensuring every visit is productive and members are able to have that same positive experience they could at a physical branch, quickly and efficiently.”

“Reducing friction in the application process lowers abandonment and ensures a better user experience which is imperative for today’s digital banking clients,” said David Eads, CEO of Gro. “With Gro, Elements Financial can ensure a high quality of service via the digital channel, providing its members with a great experience every time, no matter their need.”

About Elements Financial Credit Union

Founded in 1930, Elements serve the employees of more than 100 organizations around the U.S. They currently are among the top 3% of credit unions nationally with nearly 90,000 members and more than $1.5 billion in assets. With a goal of building lifelong relationships to support their members, they work to ensure financial wellness.

About Gro Solutions

Founded in 2015, Gro Solutions provides a digital sales platform to drive acquisition growth for banks and credit unions, across all channels of their business. The Gro Digital Sales Platform features innovative and intuitive software solutions designed to optimize both the financial institution and end user experience for digital sales tasks, such as account opening and loan origination. For more information, visit www.grobanking.com, or follow us on Twitter, @GroBanking.