Parkview Medical Center Selects Pieces Technologies for Connected Community Health Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pieces Technologies today announced a connected community health agreement with Parkview Medical Center, based in Pueblo, Colorado, that will help the hospital maintain its high standard of care, while improving efficiencies and connecting its patients with community services.

Under the multi-year agreement, Pieces Technologies will provide its cloud-based solutions, Pieces Decision Sciences (DS), for inpatient clinical predictive modeling, and Pieces Iris, a community-based referral and case management platform.

Parkview Medical Center selected Pieces Technologies due to their end-to-end solution that follows patients through their journeys, both within and outside the hospital walls. Pieces DS is a cloud-based clinical decision support tool that uses natural language processing, machine learning and artificial intelligence for predictive modeling that can help streamline clinician workflows and improve patient outcomes. Through the use of Pieces DS, the relationship aims to enable Parkview to prevent readmissions and reduce lengths of stay, creating greater bed capacity in order to meet the needs of Pueblo citizens.

Pieces Iris will facilitate seamless referrals between Parkview and local community-based organizations. The Pieces Iris platform addresses both the clinical and social determinants of health to connect hospitals and social service providers, such as local food banks, homeless shelters, and job assistance or education centers. The combination of Pieces DS and Pieces Iris will create a comprehensive community health solution for Southeastern Colorado.

“Parkview Medical Center is proud to partner with Pieces Technologies to further our community-focused mission of providing the highest quality of health care to the people we serve,” said Dr. Greg Bowman, Chief Quality Officer of Parkview Medical Center. “The Pieces solution enables us to use technology to surface the unique needs of our patients and seamlessly connect them to community organizations to improve health outcomes.”

Steve Shirley, Parkview Chief Information Officer adds, “We see bringing in Pieces as a key component of our strategy; the technology combined with our process improvements to best serve our community is a mission to us at Parkview.”

“Pieces Technologies is honored to have been selected by Parkview to implement this connected community health solution for the Southeast Colorado area,” said Ruben Amarasingham, President and CEO of Pieces Technologies. “Ultimately, hospitals need strengthened communication and coordination with their community partners in order to improve the overall health of their population. We are excited to team with Parkview in their goal to better outcomes throughout the patient journey.”

About Parkview Medical Center

Founded in 1923, Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado, offers general acute healthcare and behavioral health specialty services. As a private, non-profit organization, Parkview is licensed for 350 beds and provides a full range of healthcare services including the region’s only certified and verified Level II Trauma Center as well as the region’s first certified Stroke Center. Parkview Medical Center is the leader in cardiac, women’s, emergency, and neurological services as well as behavioral health programs. As a vital healthcare source, Parkview’s service area includes Pueblo County and 14 surrounding counties, which together represent 370,000 total lives.

Parkview Medical Center is the largest non-government, nonprofit, private sector employer in Pueblo County with more than 3,000 employees and provides a skilled medical staff of over 370 physicians. The impact of our workforce triggers a strong impact on the community as Parkview’s annual payroll contributes $155 million to the economy.

About Pieces Technologies

Pieces Technologies, Inc. reimagines the intersection of healthcare and technology by building software that interprets patient information in real-time, transforming billions of data points into warning tools that can save lives and strengthen communities inside and outside of hospital walls. Using cloud-based artificial intelligence with clinically-based natural language processing (NLP) and physician-supervised machine learning, Pieces Tech solutions help streamline clinician workflows and improve patient outcomes. Combined, our solutions, Pieces DS and Pieces Iris, create a comprehensive and unique solution for connected community health.

For more information about deploying Pieces at your health system, please visit piecestech.com or follow @piecestech.