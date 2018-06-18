PTC Customer Cirrus Aircraft to Display Award-Winning First Single Engine Personal Jet at LiveWorx 18

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that long-time customer Cirrus Aircraft will display its Vision® Jet, a recipient of the prestigious 2017 Robert J. Collier Trophy, at this year’s sold-out LiveWorx digital transformation conference. Designed and developed using PTC’s Creo® CAD software and PTC’s Windchill® collaboration software, the Vision Jet was lauded by the National Aeronautic Association for revolutionizing general and personal aviation as the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™.

“Exciting new technologies are changing the world of product design, and we’re honored to play a role in Cirrus Aircraft’s innovative approach to developing its transformational jet,” said Matt Cohen, executive vice president, Field Operations, PTC. “We congratulate the team on its exalted recognition, and enthusiastically welcome them to the esteemed company of LiveWorx 2018’s disruptive technology showcases.”

The Vision Jet created a new category in aviation and further defined its significance with the inclusion of the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®). Unique to Cirrus Aircraft since the launch of the first SR Series aircraft in 1999, CAPS is the first FAA-certified whole airframe parachute system included as standard equipment on an aircraft and has continuously redefined safety in aviation. The inclusion of CAPS on the Vision Jet marks a major engineering milestone in the design and development of jet aircraft and signifies the ability to further transform aircraft safety at heights and speeds never before imagined.

In concert with keynote presentations from aviation and space research pioneers like William H. Gerstenmaier, associate administrator, Human Exploration and Operations, NASA, the Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet adds another dimension to the LiveWorx experience. PTC selected Cirrus Aircraft to participate in a demonstration of its next generation capabilities using PTC’s breakthrough augmented reality technology, the Vuforia® Studio platform, at this year’s LiveWorx. This solution has the potential to intelligently guide owners through essential daily maintenance tasks, such as aircraft preflight checks.

“With a core mission to create safer aircraft, safer pilots, and safer skies, we look forward to joining the dynamic roster of LiveWorx participants, connected by a shared passion to transform the world of tomorrow,” said Pat Waddick, president, Innovation & Operations, Cirrus Aircraft.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision® Jet, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet, as well as the recipient of the 2017 Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed nine million hours and 153 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has three locations in the United States, located in Duluth, Minnesota, Grand Forks, North Dakota and Knoxville, Tennessee. Find out more at www.cirrusaircraft.com.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service products in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation.

