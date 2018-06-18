Rhone Selects New Generation Computing’s Andromeda Cloud Platform

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Generation Computing, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain management (SCM), quality control and vendor compliance, today announced that Rhone, the premier men's activewear and lifestyle brand, has selected NGC’s Andromeda Cloud PlatformTM.

Rhone has selected Andromeda PLM and SCM to help expand its line with more efficiency and speed as the company continues its exponential growth. The easily configurable and user-friendly solutions will allow Rhone to integrate data from all corporate departments and third-party providers of goods and services into one source of information, from merchandise planning through sale to the final consumer.

Founded in 2014, Rhone offers a full line of style-driven men's activewear made from premium, innovative fabrics with exceptional performance qualities. The brand's high-quality materials, which are sourced from around the world, create clothing with extremely comfortable fits and category-leading performance characteristics, including anti-odor and anti-microbial properties. The omni-channel brand has experienced tremendous growth since inception and has a loyal customer following that contributes to its category-leading position. Rhone has wholesale partnerships with a presence in influential retailers including Equinox, REI and Nordstrom.

“As Rhone has gone through a maturation process and we begin to standardize product development and innovation, it was necessary for us to identify a technology partner that would help elevate those efforts,” said Kyle McClure, creative director, Rhone. “After an exhaustive search, NGC offered us the platform to support our brand growth today, tomorrow and in the years to come.”

“Rhone is using advanced materials and state-of-the-art technology, combined with exceptional craftsmanship, to create a new standard in activewear, and NGC is incredibly excited to be part of its story,” said Mark Burstein, president, New Generation Computing. “With Andromeda, Rhone will be able to continuously improve its business by realizing the benefits of the digital supply chain, enabling the brand to optimize product lead time and distribution, in order to maximize revenue and profit.”

Learn more about the Andromeda Cloud PlatformTM here.

About Rhone

Founded in 2014, Rhone is premium activewear that is “Made for Men.” Designed to fill the void in the activewear market between big box retailers and high-end yoga brands, Rhone engineers best in class products specifically for men that look good, feel great and perform better regardless of the activity. Currently, Rhone is sold in all Equinox locations, at select REI and JackRabbit locations, as well as Peloton Studios, and more than 175 specialty stores and gyms. More information can be found at www.Rhone.com.

About NGC

New Generation Computing powers the Digital Supply Chain for retailers and brands with the Andromeda Cloud PlatformTM, including solutions for product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain management (SCM), global quality control and vendor compliance.

New Generation Computing’s customers include Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Nicole Miller, Spanx, Sport Obermeyer, VF Corporation, Xcel Brands and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of the Company’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information about risks the Company could face as well as other information, contact Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., 470 East Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305, (404) 261-9777. FAX: (404) 264-5206 INTERNET: www.amsoftware.com