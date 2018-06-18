GUESS Partners with I:CO to Launch Wardrobe Recycling Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GUESS is proud to partner with I:CO®, short for I:Collect, a global solutions provider and innovator for the collection, certified sorting, reuse and recycling of used apparel and footwear, to launch a wardrobe recycling program. The program, RESOURCED, launches in California on June 18, 2018, expanding to all North America by the end of 2018 and globally by 2020.

Backed by the company’s chain-wide in-store, digital and online marketing campaign, it is GUESS’ mission to encourage men and women everywhere to recycle their wardrobe and give it new life. In exchange for bringing in a minimum of 5 pieces of clothing or footwear to any local GUESS, Factory, G by GUESS, or Marciano store in California-only beginning June 18, 2018, customers will receive 15% off any purchase in-store or online until July 1, 2019. The company will promote RESOURCED amongst customers and the community within 63 stores in California across 4 brands under the GUESS?, Inc. umbrella with messaging in store-front windows, e-mail marketing, in-store signage, mobile marketing and on shop.GUESS.com and www.GUESS.com/Resourced.

GUESS has partnered with I:CO to reduce textile waste and help create a circular fashion system where unwanted clothing and shoes can be reprocessed and used over and over again in a continuous closed loop production cycle. Through I:CO’s innovative retail take-back system and worldwide infrastructure, wearable items get a new life as secondhand goods. Unwearable items are resourced into new products like cleaning cloths or recycled into fibers for products such as insulation and new textiles. Reusing and recycling saves resources and allows valuable raw materials to be reprocessed, ultimately helping to protect our environment.

“We admire GUESS’ sustainability efforts and its commitment to textile recycling,” says Kenneth Cheah, I:CO USA Chief Executive Officer. “Through our partnership, consumers will have an easy way to recycle their unwanted clothing and shoes and it will generate much needed awareness about creating a more circular future of fashion.”

“GUESS has joined a global industry pledge to advance a circular fashion system – the idea that fashion should last, and be continuously repurposed, reused and recycled.” says Victor Herrero, Chief Executive Officer of GUESS?, Inc. “Partnering with I:CO helps us achieve our goals and work on these initiatives to adapt our company and engage our employees, customers, and community on developing a more sustainable fashion industry.”

GUESS’ commitment to circular fashion is part of the GUESS Sustainability Plan that was disclosed in its independently audited FY16-17 sustainability report published last year. Since then, GUESS has joined the Better Cotton Initiative and has issued a responsible sourcing policy on rayon and other cellulosic materials to protect forests and local communities. For more information and the latest updates on Guess Sustainability, please visit www.guess.com/sustainability.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of May 5, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,020 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors operated 624 additional retail stores worldwide. As of May 5, 2018, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About I:CO

I:CO®, short for I:Collect, is a global solutions provider for apparel, footwear and other textiles collection, certified sorting, reuse and recycling. Through its innovative retail take-back system and worldwide infrastructure, I:CO aims to keep consumers’ used clothing and shoes in a continuous closed loop production cycle where these good can be reprocessed and reused again and again. This reduces waste, preserves resources, and protects the environment. For more information, please visit: www.ico-spirit.com.