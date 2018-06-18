SentinelOne and Continuum Partner to Provide High-Growth MSP Market with Leading Advanced Endpoint Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company, and Continuum, the exclusive provider of the only service-enabled technology platform that enables MSPs to scale rapidly and profitably, today announced, on the heels of Continuum’s acquisition of CARVIR, their partnership to bring SentinelOne’s industry leading endpoint protection, detection and response platform to the MSP market.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve at a rapid pace, MSPs have recognized the incredible growth and revenue opportunities that security services can provide. However, to be successful and remain competitive in this new frontier, MSPs will need security partners who offer not only monitoring and detection, but remediation capabilities as well.

“Our partners are just beginning to scratch the surface of the potential growth opportunities that cybersecurity services can provide, and our recent acquisition of CARVIR further amplifies our partners’ capabilities in this growing space,” said Fielder Hiss, VP of Product for Continuum. “We believe that the practice CARVIR has built around SentinelOne and their MSP-friendly solution in the last two years can accelerate our existing and future customers into the security services space.”

SentinelOne and CARVIR developed a successful two-year partnership which started when CARVIR selected the SentinelOne Endpoint Protection, Detection, and Response Platform as the apt solution of both MSPs and their customers. With differentiated static AI and behavioral AI protection engines and critical features such as rollback, SentinelOne is a premier solution to deploy. Combined with higher efficacy, lower FPs, and automated EDR capabilities, SentinelOne is a solution that makes perfect sense for MSP and SMB partners alike. In fact, the latest release of the SentinelOne console was developed with CARVIR as a design partner to ensure extreme ease of use in a managed and multi-tenant environment.

“Before we selected SentinelOne as our partner of choice, we evaluated - including lab testing - more than thirty endpoint security products,” said Jay Carvir, CEO of CARVIR. “SentinelOne was simply the best endpoint solution in the space with leading prevention, detection, and response capabilities. By extending an invitation to us to be part of the design process for the new SentinelOne console, they have once again shown their commitment to providing a truly exceptional product for MSPs.”

Continuum’s acquisition of CARVIR provides a strategic partner for SentinelOne in the MSP space with over 1.2M endpoints under management, 5,800 partners, and 65,000 business supported on the Continuum platform. SentinelOne is well recognized as the leader in autonomous endpoint protection, detection, and response for the enterprise, and now MSPs and SMBs can both leverage the same defense capabilities of many of the largest organizations in the world.

“SentinelOne has a compelling solution for Fortune 500 companies, but the technology is easily digestible into the SMB market as well,” said Nick Warner, Chief Revenue Officer, SentinelOne. “SMB customers deserve enterprise-grade solutions that are easy to manage, easy to deploy and superior in approach to legacy antivirus. We congratulate the CARVIR team on their exciting announcement, and we look forward to working with Continuum Security to bring the industry’s leading endpoint technologies to this critical market.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects and responds to attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Continuum

Continuum empowers managed IT service providers, giving them the technology platform, services and processes they need to simplify IT management and deliver exceptional service to their small and medium-sized clients. Continuum’s vertically integrated service delivery model combines an unmatched SaaS-based technology suite with a world-class NOC, SOC and Help Desk, allowing them to not only remotely monitor, manage, secure and backup their clients’ IT environments from a single pane of glass, but scale rapidly and profitably. Continuum employs more than 1,400 professionals worldwide and monitors more than 1 million endpoints for its 5,800 partners, including IT service providers servicing more than 65,000 SMB customers and web hosting providers protecting more than 250,000 servers with Continuum’s BDR product line.

For more information, visit www.continuum.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @FollowContinuum.