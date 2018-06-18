Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Chooses Wolters Kluwer’s Finance, Risk & Reporting Business to Provide Integrated Regulatory Reporting Architecture

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has chosen Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX to provide its regulatory reporting solution for its operations in Australia.

The leading Australian bank will implement OneSumX Regulatory Reporting which uses a single source of data to ensure consistency, reconciliation and accuracy and includes the firm’s Regulatory Update Service. This unique service is maintained by Wolters Kluwer experts who actively monitor regulation in approximately 50 countries, helping to ensure the solution is current at all times.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank will specifically use the Regulatory Reporting functionality for its Authorised Deposit-Taking Institution (ADI) in Australia obligations.

“Following a thorough evaluation of a range of solutions, Bendigo opted for the OneSumX solution offered by Wolters Kluwer,” commented Patricia Zeitz, Financial Controller for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. “We are confident that Wolters Kluwer with its deep regulatory reporting experience and scalable OneSumX solution, will provide the Bank with the best possible solution to meet the changing needs of the regulator.”

David Rule, Australia and New Zealand Account Manager at Wolters Kluwer’s Finance, Risk & Reporting business, added: “As external reporting obligations to The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority continue to increase in complexity, the functionality to benchmark constantly changing regulations is a sensible choice for ADIs. OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting equips our clients with an award winning solution that addresses the increasingly complex and demanding regulatory environment, helping to ensure increased data granularity and transparent data lineage. We have added five ADIs, seeking to manage their obligations under the Economic and Financial Statistics (EFS) reform, to our client base and user group in the past two months. We look forward to helping more firms modernize their external reporting objectives.”

Leading financial services firms from across the world have implemented the company’s award winning OneSumX solution for Regulatory Reporting, Risk and Finance. Major financial services providers that have recently announced their use of Wolters Kluwer solutions include ABN AMRO, SME Development Bank Malaysia Berhad, Bahrain Middle East Bank, China Everbright Bank, China Merchants Bank, LGT and Nordea.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.