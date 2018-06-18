Rent-A-Center to be Acquired by Vintage Capital for $15.00 Per Share in Cash

PLANO, Texas & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) (“Rent-A-Center” or the “Company”), a leader in the rent-to-own industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with Vintage Rodeo Parent, LLC (“Vintage”), an affiliate of Vintage Capital Management, LLC (“Vintage Capital”), pursuant to which Vintage will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Rent-A-Center common stock for $15.00 per share in cash. The transaction, which is not subject to a financing condition, and is expected to close by the end of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of stockholder and regulatory approvals, represents a total consideration of approximately $1.365 billion, including net debt.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Rent-A-Center stockholders will receive $15.00 in cash for each share of Rent-A-Center common stock, which represents a premium of approximately 49 percent over the Company’s closing stock price on October 30, 2017, immediately prior to the announcement that the Company's Board of Directors initiated a process to evaluate strategic and financial alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value. The Rent-A-Center Board has unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that stockholders vote in favor of the transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, Rent-A-Center will become a privately held company and its common shares will no longer be listed on any public market.

“The Rent-A-Center Board, having just completed a comprehensive review of strategic and financial alternatives in consultation with outside legal and financial advisors, unanimously supports this transaction and is confident it maximizes value for stockholders while delivering a significant and immediate cash premium,” said Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer of Rent-A-Center. “Today’s exciting announcement reflects the significant progress we have made to materially improve our performance and would not have been possible without the hard work and focus of our talented co-workers over the last several months. Vintage is a natural partner for Rent-A-Center given its deep knowledge of the rent-to-own industry, and we look forward to partnering with them to realize the full benefits of the transaction."

“We have long admired Rent-A-Center and are pleased to have reached this agreement to expand our rent-to-own portfolio,” said Brian R. Kahn, Managing Member and Founder of Vintage Capital and Chairman of the Board of Members of Buddy’s Newco, LLC d/b/a Buddy’s Home Furnishings (“Buddy’s”), a rent-to-own operator and franchisor, the controlling shareholder of which is Vintage Capital. “We believe that the combination of Rent-A-Center, Buddy’s and Vintage is a compelling opportunity to utilize our resources and expertise to enhance value and create a leader in the rent-to-own industry.”

B. Riley Financial, Inc. and certain of its affiliates have committed to serve as equity and debt participants in the transaction.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Rent-A-Center and provided a fairness opinion to the Rent-A-Center Board of Directors. Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as legal advisor to Rent-A-Center, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Rent-A-Center Board of Directors.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is serving as financial advisor and lead arranger and Guggenheim Corporate Funding LLC is serving as administrative agent and joint lead arranger. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation is serving as legal advisor to Vintage.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc., is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 2,400 stores in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Puerto Rico, and approximately 1,250 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a national franchiser of approximately 250 rent-to-own stores operating under the trade names of “Rent-A-Center,” “ColorTyme,” and “RimTyme.” For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at www.rentacenter.com.

About Vintage Capital Management

Vintage Capital is a value-oriented, operations-focused, private and public equity investor specializing in the consumer, aerospace and defense, and manufacturing sectors. Vintage is the controlling shareholder of Buddy’s Newco LLC d/b/a Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a privately-held rent-to-own company with over 300 locations across the U.S. and Guam. For additional information about Vintage, please visit www.vintcap.com. For additional information about Buddy’s please visit www.buddyrents.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

