Dollar Bank to Deliver New Digital Banking Experience with Fiserv

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that Dollar Bank will update its digital banking and payment capabilities with a focus on the customer experience. One of the first financial institutions in the United States to offer online banking, Dollar Bank will build on its history of digital innovation with the implementation of Architect™ from Fiserv. The bank will also add integrated bill payment, person-to-person (P2P) payment, and money transfer capabilities.

Dollar Bank has grown by consistently serving customer needs for essential financial services, including mortgages, consumer loans, and checking and savings accounts. While these everyday banking needs remain strong, demand for digital interactions is growing.

“With our customers’ expectations advancing quickly, we’re in a race to stay current,” said Joseph Toth, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Dollar Bank. “The ability to deliver a customized digital experience was an important consideration for us. We currently have a proprietary digital banking platform, and with Fiserv technology we will continue to have that flexibility and ability to differentiate. Our goal is to be as close to state of the art as possible.”

Dollar Bank evaluated three different providers and selected Fiserv because the Architect solution fit with the bank’s strategy for customer interaction. Architect is compatible with the bank’s proprietary core processing platform, and can support its real-time operations approach.

“We are a real-time bank posting transactions as they occur instead of in one batch,” said Toth. “Real-time is fundamental to how we operate, so we have to be sure any surround technology will fit into that environment.”

Architect offers a single platform for retail and business banking, giving Dollar Bank customers an intelligent digital banking experience across online, mobile and tablet devices. The bank will also add a set of robust electronic payment solutions, including CheckFree® RXP® for electronic bill presentment and payment, Turnkey Service for Zelle® for P2P payments, and TransferNow® for account to account transfers, enabling comprehensive and convenient money movement for customers.

“For the majority of people, their daily banking experience is a digital experience,” said Kevin Schultz, president, Digital Banking, Fiserv. “Delivering more robust digital banking and payments capabilities aligned with how people prefer to bank will enable Dollar Bank to continue to build lasting connections with their customers.”

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank operates more than 70 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia and has over 1,300 employees. For more than 160 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become a large, full service, regional bank committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model and innovation leadership. For more information, visit fiserv.com.

