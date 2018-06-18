STATS and SpokeHub Partner to Power Deeper, More Meaningful Conversations Around the 2018 FIFA World Cup

CHICAGO & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, and SpokeHub announced a new partnership to bring STATS Insights to SpokeHub’s social engagement platform, connecting worldwide World Cup football (soccer) fans with content that is more impactful. Download the app today to see the match scores, player insights, and engage with World Cup fans everywhere!

STATS Insights leverages more than 37 years of research experience to deliver deep historical and comparative statistical insights, play-by-play descriptions and in-game trends based on events as they happen in the match. Before, during and after each match, SpokeHub will harness STATS Insights to amplify conversations among World Cup football communities. During the game, live Insights will deliver trends on players and teams based on in-game events, statistics and milestones.

“No sporting event gets global attention like the World Cup, and every fan is looking for deeper analysis around their favorite teams and players,” said Mike Rodriguez, Vice President of Account Management at STATS. “STATS Insights taps into our extensive historical database to uncover stories many fans may be missing. SpokeHub is a great fit to feature STATS Insights because it engages with soccer fans in ways no other social engagement platform can. We are excited to work with SpokeHub and look forward to seeing more in-depth World Cup conversations on its platform.”

The SpokeHub app features “Hubs” on the homepage that connect users with the content that is most relevant to them. Hubs bring together communities with real-time conversations around important trending topics, like World Cup moments for each national team. The app features built-in news and scoreboard updates and enhanced engagement features, including polls and the first-ever AR chat experience.

“With the World Cup being the largest sporting event in the world, SpokeHub is excited to partner with STATS to allow fans globally to connect and engage utilizing our chat technology. This partnership is a game changer to the World Cup fan experience as we know it – for the first time ever we are connecting fans around the world in one unified place.” – Robert Hartsfield, CEO of SpokeHub.

Fans looking for real World Cup engagement and impactful conversations can download the SpokeHub app in the Apple Store and Google Play.

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVU®, and a range of customizable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry enhancing both team performance and fan experience. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSOnThePitch.