Donnelley Financial Solutions and LedgerDomain Partner to Deliver Blockchain-Powered Solutions for Risk and Compliance

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading provider of risk and compliance solutions, is partnering with blockchain startup LedgerDomain to bring the power and security of blockchain to clients globally.

Donnelley Financial and LedgerDomain are building secure, cloud-based applications for companies to collaborate on complex processes with critical regulatory and compliance dynamics. The enterprise blockchain solution is a multi-user database with cell-level encryption that automates workstreams performed by investment market teams.

“Regulatory disclosures and shareholder communications are manually intensive, complex and involve multiple internal and external parties,” said Eric Johnson, president of Global Investment Markets at Donnelley Financial Solutions. “Blockchain-based enterprise solutions address our clients’ pain points by attacking cost, complexity and operational risks to improve the overall client experience. As the trusted partner for 90 percent of the top 50 fund complexes, Donnelley Financial will be able to offer clients a next generation technology solution to streamline their most complex transactions.”

“We’re excited to combine LedgerDomain’s expertise in blockchain technology with Donnelley Financial’s digital regulatory and shareholder solutions,” said Ben Taylor, CEO of LedgerDomain. “We knew we needed a partner that could deliver actionable solutions. When we sat down with Eric and his team, we realized immediately that we shared a vision on technology and trust. We’re looking forward to working together to deliver the security and power of blockchain to Donnelley Financial’s clients.”

Donnelley Financial recently hosted Blockchain: A Realistic Approach to Implementation and Results webinar and developed a checklist to determine an organization’s readiness for a blockchain pilot.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

With the right solutions in moments that matter, Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) delivers risk and compliance solutions that fuse deep industry experience, unparalleled service, and elegant technologies to provide our clients with insights that power their decisions and shape global markets. The company has 3,500 employees in 61 locations across 18 countries, serving thousands of clients globally. For more information about Donnelley Financial Solutions, visit www.dfsco.com.

About LedgerDomain

LedgerDomain is a Nevada-based startup that aims to bring blockchain solutions to global-scale, visionary organizations. Their patent-pending enterprise-grade platform uses role-based clients secured with 2D bar codes and biometrics, riding on HyperLedger’s permissioned, cryptographically secure blockchain. By embedding smart contracts into this communal trust machine, stakeholders may transact rapidly and with greater personalization. For more information about LedgerDomain, visit www.ledgerdomain.com, or follow us on Twitter @LedgerDomain and LinkedIn.