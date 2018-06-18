Teledyne Awarded $79.6 Million Missile Defense Contract

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that its subsidiary, Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., has been awarded a $79.6 million Task Order by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command / U.S. Army Forces Strategic Command to design and build affordable, flexible target missiles used for test and evaluation. The Tactical Range Air Defense Missile (TACRAM) effort is planned to begin immediately and could extend through April 2025.

Under this contract, Teledyne Brown Engineering will develop realistic-threat ballistic target missiles, known as “Zombie” targets, for use in testing advance missile defense systems.

“A great deal of our company’s legacy is built upon leading and supporting missile defense programs, including target and countermeasures development, and the test and evaluation of complex systems,” said Jan Hess, President of Teledyne Brown Engineering. “Given current and emerging threats to global security, we are proud to provide these systems that will help support the defense of our nation and our allies.”

Army and Missile Defense programs have an increased interest in reducing the cost of test and evaluation requirements. Zombie targets are manufactured or reborn in part from components that have reached the end of their useful life or may be subject to demilitarization. The Zombie targets, therefore, provide a low-cost solution with threat-representative capabilities necessary to test the effectiveness of missile defense assets.

The Task Order was awarded under United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration (D3I) Domain 1 contract.

About Teledyne Brown Engineering

Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, energy, and marine industries. For over six decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations and technology development worldwide. For more information, visit Teledyne Brown Engineering’s website at www.tbe.com.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’ operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies’ website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to a contract award. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors could change anticipated results, including funding, continuation and award of government programs, as well as risks associated with government contracts, are identified in Teledyne’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K.