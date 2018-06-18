Hudson Group Awarded Three-Year Contract Extension at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Group (NYSE:HUD), a leader in North American travel retail, today announced the successful three-year extension of its retail operations at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The contract extension awarded by Fraport Maryland includes over 15,900 square feet in retail space, and includes the conversion of two Hudson News locations to Hudson store concepts.

“ Our world-class concessions program delivers a high-level of service and quality products,” said Ricky Smith, executive director of BWI Marshall Airport. “ We are pleased to continue working with Hudson Group to provide an excellent travel experience for our passengers.”

BWI Marshall Airport is the 22nd busiest airport in the United States and the busiest in the Baltimore-Washington region. The airport surpassed 26 million passengers in 2017, continuing its streak of record passenger traffic for the third year in a row.

“ Fraport and Hudson Group share the goal of exceeding the expectations of the BWI Marshall traveler,” said Brett Kelly, vice president of Fraport Maryland. “ They’ve been a long time partner of ours and we’re pleased that we’ll be working together into the future.”

“Hudson Group is excited to bring its innovative travel essentials and convenience brand, Hudson, to the passengers of BWI Marshall,” said Joseph DiDomizio, president and chief executive officer of Hudson Group. "We thank Fraport Maryland and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport for their continued partnership, and look forward to building out our shared vision to meet the ever-changing needs of passengers.”

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group, a Dufry company and one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. Anchored by our iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands, Hudson Group operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.