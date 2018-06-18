Immersion Enters into License Agreement with Calsonic Kansei to Incorporate Haptics Technology in Automotive Interfaces

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced that it has signed a license agreement with Calsonic Kansei Corp. (“Calsonic Kansei”), providing Calsonic Kansei with access to Immersion’s patented haptic technology for use in Calsonic Kansei’s automotive solutions. Calsonic Kansei is a leading supplier of automotive components, including cockpit systems, thermal systems, exhaust systems and advanced electronic products. Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance is the primary customer for Calsonic Kansei, which also supplies a variety of other automotive groups including Isuzu, Mazda, VAG and General Motors.

Immersion’s technology enhances in-vehicle interfaces and applications. Increasingly, haptics are designed into automotive applications as more vehicles incorporate advanced systems, such as large touch screens and sensory-based technology, to streamline the vehicle design and reduce the need for physical buttons and knobs.

“We are pleased that Calsonic Kansei is a new licensee, differentiating its automotive systems with our touch technology,” said Nobumitsu Shimada, Immersion's Sr. Director, Field Sales, APAC. “Tactile feedback in a vehicle’s touch surfaces helps reduce driver distraction, increasing the opportunity for drivers to keep their eyes on the road.”

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. With more than 3,000 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

About Calsonic Kansei

Headquartered in Japan, Calsonic Kansei is a global automotive components manufacturer. With 22,424* employees at 79 production plants and 14 R&D bases in 15 countries, Calsonic Kansei is an important partner to automotive manufacturers across the world and is proud to supply the world’s leading automotive brands.

All Calsonic Kansei plants, our Testing Research Center, R&D Center, and Headquarters have obtained ISO 14001 Environment Management System certification, and all Calsonic Kansei plants have obtained ISO/TS 16949 Quality Management System certification for the automotive industry. For additional information about Calsonic Kansei Corporation, please visit Calsonic Kansei's website at www.calsonickansei.co.jp/english/index.html.

*Consolidated. As of March 2017.

