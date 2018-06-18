NAFCU Services Announces DefenseStorm as Preferred Partner for Cloud-Based Cybersecurity

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAFCU Services has designated DefenseStorm, a nationwide provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, as the Preferred Partner for their Cloud Based Cybersecurity Platform. The NAFCU Services Preferred Partners are selected by three panels of leading credit union CEOs.

DefenseStorm uniquely combines cybersecurity and compliance built specifically for banking on one platform, so both are real time and automated together. This benefits community-focused credit unions that seek greater scale from IT and compliance staffs. The DefenseStorm GRID is the only system with the FFIEC CAT and ACET compliance elements built-in, and links policies to real-time alerts so credit unions can demonstrate to regulators and examiners that they are secure and compliant with industry requirements and their own policies.

"We are proud to partner with DefenseStorm because they are so clearly dedicated to credit unions, and to providing them with real-time cyber safety and soundness. Their solutions are vital to the success, security, and stability of financial institutions," said Randy Salser, President of NAFCU Services Corporation.

"With approximately 20 million cyber events occurring per day per financial institution, the volume and sophistication of today’s cyber threats are definitely challenging credit unions to maintain and prove 'Cyber Safety and Soundness.' For this reason, we are thrilled to partner with the NAFCU community, an organization that is entirely dedicated to the empowerment and betterment of credit unions," stated Sean Feeney, CEO of DefenseStorm.

