Herbal Essences Joins Forces With the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew to Become First Global Hair Care Brand Endorsed by the World Leader in Plant Science

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P&G-owned hair care brand Herbal Essences and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew – the world’s leader in plant science – are partnering together to bring cutting edge botanical science to our line-up of amazing shampoos and conditioners. This partnership is rooted in Kew’s expertise in plants. Herbal Essences is the first-ever global hair care brand to have its botanicals endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Based in the UK, Kew is known as the global authority on plants, and with its living and scientific plant fungal collections, is the most biodiverse place on earth.

Every day, Kew scientists working in more than 115 countries across the globe use their botanical expertise to identify plants and study their uses. Kew’s unrivalled collections have around 8.5 million items, including 7 million dried plants, 1.25 million dried fungi, a living collection of over 19,000 plant species and the world’s largest wild plant DNA and tissue bank. Kew scientists are verifying the botanicals in Herbal Essences’ bio:renew products. Bio:renew technology has active antioxidants to help fight environmental factors such as water impurities that can compromise the integrity of hair. Hair Health. Botanicals endorsed by Kew.

Lynn Hicks, Herbal Essences North America Brand Manager, explains why the partnership was a natural fit, saying, “Kew’s dedication to researching and conserving the wonders of nature through science is a mission close to our brand’s heart.” She continues, “This is all about beauty rooted in plant science. It speaks to our commitment to deliver beautiful hair with the help of Kew’s knowledge of natural ingredients.”

Professor Monique Simmonds, Deputy Director of Science for the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew echoes this sentiment for the partnership, stating that, “Our work is authenticating the botanical ingredients that are in Herbal Essences shampoos, which means that they have been endorsed by Kew scientists.” Herbal Essences’ Kew endorsement is just the start. The exciting partnership merges Kew’s botanical mastery with P&G’s consumer understanding and formulation knowledge, making it possible to identify performance botanicals across the company’s entire beauty portfolio to help drive future innovation in the naturals space.

About Herbal Essences

Herbal Essences was born into nature with a free spirit and a joyful heart. Our bohemian roots still have the power to inspire young women today with products that merge the best of nature with science. Because there will always be women who aspire to a unique and authentic beauty that can only come from a closeness to nature and a true sense of self. Herbal is not about problems, but the freedom to immerse yourself in nature & indulge in the thrill of letting go for a little moment of joy. Herbal believes in ingredients with intent, packaging as items of beauty for her & the earth, colors found in nature, irresistibly delicious fragrances, & formulas that are as clean as possible without compromising the results women crave. And Herbal hair? Herbal hair is hair that is undone, natural looking and free - just like the women who choose it. Simply put, Herbal Essences does beautiful things for your hair & your head.

About the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew believes in a world where plants and fungi are understood, respected and celebrated daily – because our lives depend on them. Kew leverages the power of science and the rich diversity of their extensive collections to provide knowledge, inspiration and understanding of why plants and fungi matter to everyone. The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew is home to over 30,000 different plant and seed species from around the globe. Here, scientists celebrate the world’s biodiversity and plant richness and make it accessible to everyone.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.