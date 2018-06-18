New Hampshire Firm Position Imaging to Partner with Hitachi-LG Data Storage

STRATHAM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Position Imaging, Inc. has entered into a landmark partnership with global technology firm Hitachi-LG Data Storage, Inc. (HLDS) for the production of its revolutionary Amoeba product line of package tracking systems.

“Our technologies and unique solutions can change the way we move goods from hub to home. To deliver on the promise of these innovations, we needed a strong and experienced hardware partner to manufacture our systems. HLDS is that partner,” said Ned Hill, CEO and founder of Position Imaging. “By providing highly accurate, real-time data at every step of the shipping process, couriers, retailers, customers and suppliers will experience drastically improved efficiency and delivery service. With HLDS on board, we are excited to share these revolutionary systems with the world.”

HLDS, a joint venture of Hitachi and LG Electronics based in Tokyo, is a world leader in optical technology and will manufacture Position Imaging’s innovative package tracking systems. The two companies have been working together to complete product designs and prepare HLDS’ manufacturing facility in Malaysia for volume production.

The partnership will be formally announced by HLDS CEO Young Keun Park and Position Imaging CEO Ned Hill on Friday, June 22 at 2 p.m. at Position Imaging’s headquarters in Stratham, NH. Rokuichiro Michii, Consul General of Japan in New England, will also participate in the event along with New Hampshire elected officials.

“We are very excited to be part of such a powerful product platform,” Park said. “Position Imaging’s technologies and product solutions have many different applications in many different markets and we believe this can have a direct impact on last mile delivery and logistics in general. It’s a highly innovative technology in the industry and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

The Amoeba™ line includes Position Imaging’s computer vision system and the company’s radio-tracking RTLS (Real Time Location System) line. Together, the systems work to form a single “cell,” providing complete real time visibility of the location and movement of packages, assets, and personnel during the entire logistics process. This unique platform provides position data of goods from hub to home without requiring any radio frequency IDs or special labeling on the items being tracked. For more information, visit www.position-imaging.com.

WHAT: Hitachi-LG Data Storage - Position Imaging partnership announcement

WHO: Hitachi-LG Data Storage CEO Young Keung Park and executive vice-president Hiroyuki Mizukami; Position Imaging CEO Ned Hill; Rokuichiro Michii, Consul General of Japan in New England, Representative Debra Altschiller (D) Stratham. Representative Patrick Abrimi (R) Stratham, Selectman Joseph Lovejoy, Stratham.

WHEN: Friday, June 22, 2018, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Position Imaging headquarters, 22 Marin Way, Unit 1, Stratham, N.H.

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations.

About Hitachi-LG Data-Storage, Inc.

Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a global solution provider specializing in optical technology, was founded in 2000 as a joint venture of Hitachi, Ltd. and LG Electronics Inc. and is based on Tokyo, Japan. The company also specializes in designing, development, manufacturing and promoting optical solution products such as sensors (2D/3D LiDAR, laser PM1.0/2.5 dust sensor), displays (AR glasses, laser-MEMS head up display for automobile), optical disc drive and wireless charger. For more information, visit http://www.hlds.co.kr/v2/e_index.html.