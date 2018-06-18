Grant County Public Utility District Launches Accruent Engineering Information Management Solution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accruent, the world’s leading provider of physical resource management solutions, announced today that Grant County Public Utility District, has launched Accruent’s engineering information management solution to manage its growth in the inventory of documents, including more than tens of thousands of engineering drawings.

Grant County Public Utility District (Grant PUD) was established in 1938 to provide power service to all county residents in the central part of Washington State. Today, Grant PUD serves approximately 40,000 customers and has the capacity to generate more than 2,100 megawatts of clean, renewable energy. Grant PUD’s Vision 2021 plan emphasizes data-based decision making – an approach to sustain the affordable rates and economic opportunity that locally-owned and controlled hydropower has brought to Grant County.

“While Grant PUD is a mid-size utility, we have the needs of a much bigger utility,” said Susy Anderson, ECM Project Manager, Grant Public Utility District. “Implementing Accruent’s solution helps our teams to work collaboratively, complete assignments efficiently, and manage compliance with federal regulations.”

Initially, three departments – Power Production Engineering; Transmission, Substation and Automation; and Telecommunications – will use the software. One of the key capabilities for Grant PUD was more security and control for their Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) documents. As a power company, they must follow the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Reliability Standards which are federal regulations related to the security of critical assets.

“Implementing technology advancements was a key initiative for Grant PUD to support its growth,” said John Borgerding, CEO, Accruent. “Accruent’s solutions can help utilities like Grant PUD become even more efficient, reducing costs and rework to provide even greater value to their customers.”

In addition, Accruent’s solution helps Grant PUD by supporting concurrent engineering, integrating with IBM® Maximo® for maintenance management, and offering role-based security, workflow and approval, version and revision control, data backup, multiple search capabilities, and the ability to view engineering drawings without AutoCAD. Using Accruent’s solution, Grant PUD can increase management visibility, provide better security and control of their CIP documents, reduce project timelines, and improve project performance.

IBM and Maximo are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

About Accruent

Accruent is a global software company that helps organizations achieve superior performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources. Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services enable organizations to optimize all stages of real estate, facilities and asset management, from capital planning through to IoT-based monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades, Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. More than 10,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliver on the missions of their organization. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Grant PUD

Grant PUD is a public electric utility serving approximately 40,000 customers throughout Grant County, a rural, predominantly agricultural region. The ability to maintain local leadership of power resources has allowed the county to grow and prosper. Our low-cost power allows the county to be a leading player in the agricultural sector of Washington State and a driving force in regional and state economies. We own and operate the Priest Rapids Project on the Columbia River in central Washington, which has the capacity to produce more than 2,100 megawatts of clean, renewable and reliable electricity. We share this affordable electric power with 23 Northwest utilities that serve millions of customers, creating economic benefits throughout the Northwest.