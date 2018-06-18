Under Armour Chooses flexReceipts to Power Enhanced Digital Receipts Across Its Retail Stores

With up to 75% of shoppers opting-in, 60-85% open rates and 15% click through, flexReceipts digital receipts represent the single most effective shopper communication for loyalty activation (LTV), customer feedback (VoC), and bounce-back revenue (ROI).

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), a global athletic performance brand, has selected flexReceipts Inc., the number one innovator of smart, dynamic ereceipts for major retail brands. flexReceipts will power the digital receipts across Under Armour's retail locations in North America.

flexReceipts’ proven ability to capture valid emails, increase loyalty signups, drive repeat purchasing and enhance the post-sale engagement experience, along with its native integration with Under Armour's Aptos point-of-sale solution, made flexReceipts the optimal choice. As Brent Ott, Senior Manager of Athlete and Teammate Retail Experience for Under Armour explains, "Under Armour athletes [customers] deserve the best connected experience, and with flexReceipts, we can now engage with brand right digital receipts that deliver content and product suggestions tailored specifically to each customer.”

flexReceipts dynamic digital receipts are natively integrated into Aptos Store POS, allowing retailers to easily add and configure flexReceipts directly from their Aptos POS software in just days. Under Armour joins an impressive roster of innovative Aptos brands that have enabled flexReceipts dynamic digital receipts within their Point of Sale systems, including GNC, Laura Canada, and Destination XL, who has reported an over 320% direct ROI.

"As a market leader, consumers actively seek to engage with the Under Armour brand and its performance products. We are proud to support Under Armour's post-sale, consumer engagement strategy in North America," remarked Tomas Diaz, Chief Executive Officer of flexReceipts.

ABOUT FLEXRECEIPTS “GO BEYOND THE SALE.”

flexReceipts is the leading provider of smart, dynamic ereceipts for retailers, enabling brands like Under Armour, Aldo, Oakley, GNC and Signet Jewelers to capture more, valid emails, enrich customer profiles, and drive greater loyalty and repeat purchases. With open rates as high as 80%, flexReceipts moves brands beyond flat, outdated receipts to personalized, interactive ereceipts that better capitalize on consumer attention and interest beyond the sale. The company is backed by Y Combinator, strategic investor Synchrony Financial and other high-profile investors and powers email receipts across 12,000 retail locations. flexReceipts has processed over 200 million transactions, totaling over $30B in sales. Learn more at http://www.flexReceipts.com