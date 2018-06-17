PTC FlexPLM Software Enables Leading CPG Company, Hunter Fan, to Reinvent Merchandising Processes

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced Hunter Fan Company is expanding its PTC product portfolio to include PTC FlexPLM® retail software, in addition to its existing use of PTC’s Creo® CAD software and PTC’s Windchill® PLM solution. Implementing PTC FlexPLM will enable Hunter Fan to consolidate systems and manual activity that persist beyond the engineering bill of materials (BOM). PTC FlexPLM will also enable improved efficiency of systems and resources to increase design accuracy and speed to market, and tie information together.

Hunter Fan is the world’s original ceiling fan manufacturer. With a heritage of over 100 years, Hunter Fan continues to provide performance, comfort, and everyday style for any room, giving consumers confidence, peace-of-mind, and ultimately more control over their home environment. Today's Hunter fans offer more lighting choices, blade finishes, mounting options, and beautifully crafted housings than ever before.

“We’ve been partners with PTC for many years and are excited to write yet another chapter. PTC’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation through PLM, IoT, and augmented reality aligns with Hunter Fan’s ambition to connect with customers and deliver the perfect fan,” said Tom Breeden, vice president of engineering, Hunter Fan. “We have focused on improving worker efficiency and increasing our speed of innovation by extending PLM capabilities further into our organization and by continuing to leverage PTC’s best-in-class software.”

Lisa Keepers, director of product management, Hunter Fan, added, “We’re extending real-time data across the full product development cycle. FlexPLM enables visibility to our entire portfolio. This comprehensive view allows our teams to make better decisions sooner – ultimately delivering new products to market faster.”

Hunter Fan expanded its use of PTC software to include FlexPLM for a variety of reasons, including:

Enabling visibility across the entire product lifecycle covering design briefs, initial seasonal developments, and planning offerings by customers and markets

A single product package inclusive of CAD data, product information, artwork, guides, and documentation

Ease of use with an integrated system, making the configuration and addition of new product attributes, variants, and sourcing information quicker and more accurate

PTC’s large community of consumer products customers with which to share ideas, best practices, and strategy.

“Retail and consumer products companies today are realizing that technology is changing the way we create, manufacture, and merchandise products. Brands like Hunter Fan, with a deep history in product innovation, are a testament to the power and potential that technology can infuse into retail and consumer products,” said Eric Symon, general manager, retail, PTC. “Hunter Fan is embracing the true definition of complete product lifecycle management with its expansion into merchandising with the PTC FlexPLM solution.”

To learn more about how to bridge the gap between your engineering department and other key stakeholders to deliver on-trend products to market faster and more efficiently, join representatives from Hunter Fan and experts from other leading consumer products companies at the sold-out LiveWorx® 18 global technology conference and marketplace for solutions engineered for a smart, connected world. Executives from Hunter Fan, Archer Grey, Specialized Bicycle Components, and PTC will be sharing additional insights during a consumer products panel discussion this Monday, June 18 at 2:30 pm in room 107ABC.

About Hunter Fan Company

The maker of ‘Trusted Fans for Inspired Spaces’ since 1886, Hunter Fan Company is the world’s original ceiling fan manufacturer. As the #1 most installed ceiling fan for over 100 years, Hunter continues to provide a deep heritage of performance, comfort and everyday style for any room, giving consumers confidence, peace-of-mind and ultimately more control over their home environment. The Memphis-based brand is in the midst of an unprecedented new product launch — offering an array of over 100 new models, from rustic and contemporary designs to classic and retro statement pieces. In addition, the brand has recently debuted their exclusive line of Wifi-Enabled SIMPLEConnect™ fans, which are now compatible with both Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa. As an industry-leader, Hunter’s cutting-edge design and quality craftsmanship continues to bring unmatched performance into every space. Hunter ceiling fans are available on Hunterfan.com, as well as in lighting showrooms, home centers and online retailers nationwide.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service products in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation.

