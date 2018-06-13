Waldorf Astoria Takes on New Luxury Marketing Approach with Breakthrough Campaign

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, the iconic luxury brand of Hilton (NYSE: HLT) portfolio, today announced the debut of the ‘Live Unforgettable’ campaign – a bold repositioning of the brand to highlight Waldorf Astoria’s unique experience and deepen connections with today’s luxury travelers. Backed by extensive consumer insights, the campaign pairs the brand’s legacy with an unexpected, playful take on True Waldorf Service.

“The majority of luxury campaigns in hospitality look the same; however, luxury consumer preferences continue to change,” said Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing officer, Hilton. “Knowing that the luxury landscape and the needs of our customers are evolving to be more experience-driven, we have created a campaign that is fresh, digitally-led and grounded in a deep understanding of rising consumer expectations.”

Luxury Consumers Today

In analyzing luxury travel today, Waldorf Astoria identified an increasing number of consumers who seek the ever-elusive sense of place to be present. Millennials, Generation X and the growing affluent female market are also significantly reshaping the luxury landscape. As the world becomes increasingly preoccupied with the latest technologies and the lines between professional and personal success continue to blur, living in the moment feels more unattainable than ever. Insights indicated that those who seek this sense of place want the classic luxury of iconic hotels – with a modern flare – to create unforgettable experiences and live their lives to the fullest.

Live Unforgettable: The Story

‘Live Unforgettable’ is the alchemy of Waldorf Astoria’s True Waldorf Service, iconic environments and its guests’ desire to live in the moment. When these three elements come together at a Waldorf Astoria, every moment from the routine to the grand can be transformed into the unforgettable. The new campaign cleverly combines what is true to the brand’s heritage, True Waldorf Service, while recognizing what resonates with the next generation of consumers who are reshaping luxury.

“It is our relentless commitment to personal service that becomes the foundation for truly unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Martin Rinck, global head, Luxury & Lifestyle Group, Hilton. “True Waldorf Service is at the heart of all Waldorf Astoria locations around the world.”

The campaign creative blends the timeless with the timely, the humorous with the bold, and the expected with the unexpected, underscoring Waldorf Astoria’s commitment to truly anticipatory service, with a twist.

Set in the inspirational environment of Waldorf Astoria Versailles, Trianon Palace, the campaign’s storylines are a playful take on the brand’s relentless commitment to delivering True Waldorf Service – no matter how unique the request – which in turn allows guests to enjoy unforgettable experiences.

The campaign centers around three storylines, including:

Game Day – The desire for a ‘smash game’ starts with a guest calling his Personal Concierge and ends with an exuberant game of ping-pong among family and friends. Little does the Personal Concierge know, the young daughter is an all-star player.

Spa for Two – A woman requests a spa service from her Personal Concierge for her and her Highland Terrier. Much to her delight, the spa has arranged a “service for two”…for her and her adorable pup.

Sundae Surprise – A young couple orders every sundae on the room service menu and, without hesitation, the Personal Concierge fills the suite with every sundae imaginable.

The campaign was photographed by Ward Ivan Rafik and directed by Columbine Goldsmith – two well-known artists in the fashion industry who have worked top luxury fashion brands – and will be told primarily through digital content that leverages both demographic and behavioral targeting to reach today’s luxury traveler.

Research to Reality

The ‘Live Unforgettable’ campaign is grounded in Waldorf Astoria’s True Waldorf Service. And, while the preferences of today’s luxury travelers continue to evolve, service continues to be at the core of all travel experiences.

A recent global study of luxury travelers conducted by Hilton highlights a surprising reliance on concierges, with nearly one-third of those who traveled for leisure reporting they plan little to none of their trip prior to their arrival, and an additional 47 percent reporting they leave some details of their trip unplanned until they arrive at their hotel.

Additionally, while the world becomes increasingly digital, in-person interactions are still important at luxury hotels. Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they preferred to interact with an in-person concierge throughout their stay, while only 20 percent cited preferring to use a digital-only concierge.

It’s not just access to service that matters to today’s luxury travelers – quality service makes a difference. In fact, the survey notes that guests who received high-service* were more likely to return to a previously visited luxury hotel four or more times. The same group noted staff and service as a top reason why they return to a hotel.

*high-service is defined as personal concierge, orientation of hotel upon arrival, baggage assistance, warm welcome and anticipatory service throughout the stay.

Hilton partnered with a third-party research firm, Survata, to survey nearly 1,500 luxury consumers over the age of 25 in eight countries.

For more information about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.waldorfastoria.com or http://newsroom.hilton.com/waldorfastoria.

Bonus Material Q&A with Kellyn Smith Kenny Chief Marketing Officer, Hilton 1. Why was this the time to launch a new campaign for Waldorf Astoria? Luxury consumer expectations are evolving rapidly and our service has adapted to keep up with their rising needs. We endeavored to create a campaign that truly honored our guests and showcased what is possible when you stay at a Waldorf Astoria property. 2. What is different about this campaign? This is our first digitally-led campaign for Waldorf Astoria and it connects with our customers in a fun, engaging and unexpected way. In this campaign, we drew inspiration from some of our favorite guest requests and are showcasing what is possible with the amazing dedicated Team Members who aim to delight our guests every single day.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of nearly 30 iconic properties that create a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to personal service and culinary expertise in landmark locations around the world. Unified by their inspirational environments and True Waldorf Service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver graceful service from the moment a guest books through checkout. Waldorf Astoria is a part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience Waldorf Astoria by booking at www.waldorfastoria.com or through the Hilton Honors mobile app. Learn about the brand by visiting http://newsroom.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow Waldorf Astoria on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,300 properties with more than 863,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.