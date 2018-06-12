Introducing CHIIZ, the Revolutionary New Sonic Toothbrush That Provides Most Efficient Hands-Free Brushing Experience Ever

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHIIZ, the world’s first “inner-motor automatic toothbrush,” is now available for pre-order in the United States via Kickstarter. Featuring a first-of-its kind design, the handle-less brushing device is shaped like a custom-mold mouth guard that covers each side of every tooth. After being placed in the mouth, the rechargeable brush completes a full clean in merely 30 seconds using the optimal technique recommended by dentists.

The “Bass Method” of brushing teeth, which is the most widely accepted method by dentists worldwide, angles the bristles of the brush 45° at the gum line. The U-shaped brush provides 360° coverage and utilizes sonic wave technology to deeply clean the teeth while preventing enamel from damage in the process. Manual toothbrushes, which require 300% more time to achieve dentist-recommended results, are often used improperly and can damage teeth.

“For most people, brushing your teeth feels much more like a chore than anything else and this often results in poor brushing habits,” says Michael Zhang, creator of the CHIIZ toothbrush. “CHIIZ delivers a faster, enjoyable cleaning experience far greater than the current manual toothbrush that we find in the toothpaste aisle, and we are excited to now offer such a revolutionary solution.”

The CHIIZ Sonic Toothbrush’s compact design fits right in your pocket, making it easy to take on the road or to the office. The brush uses a mess-free liquid toothpaste, and the open design of the brush makes it simple to clean with any faucet.

The CHIIZ Sonic Toothbrush can be pre-ordered for $69 today via Kickstarter. For more information on CHIIZ or to learn more about how the product is poised to revolutionize dental care, please visit http://www.chiizat.com or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.