Filmmakers unite with Silicon Valley to launch Industry Jump, a groundbreaking career management and payment platform for the film industry.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry Jump a career management platform that easily connects freelancers to employers, has officially launched. Industry Jump is designed for top-tier filmmaking talent and is poised to disrupt antiquated hiring practices within the film industry.

Industry Jump showcases portfolios for all filmcrew positions like producers, directors, makeup artists, grips, production companies and more, all with verified reviews. Industry Jump is the first centralized database created for freelance video production talent that requires verified reviews, making it easy for employers to confidently hire the best talent for each project.

According to Industry Jump’s CMO, Jakob Owens, who also owns the viral youtube channel Buffnerds, traditional hiring of film industry freelancers was mostly done through personal networks and word of mouth referral, a system which was impractical for both employers and employees. “I wish I had a resource like Industry Jump when I moved to Los Angeles,” he said, “I knew no one, and even though I had a lot of work to direct, I couldn’t find any quality crew members to hire.”

Industry Jump is also actively working to address one of the film industry’s most pervasive problems, inconsistent payment to freelancers. “For far too long, filmmakers have been faced with late or missing payments,” said PGA producer and Industry Jump Founder and CEO, JJ Englert. “To address this gap, Industry Jump will launch a program for guaranteed payment and also provide its users with services such as automated bookkeeping and 1099 reporting.”

Only weeks after launching its private beta, Industry Jump (www.industryjump.com) is already being used by filmmakers in 45 states, with a long international wait list. “The response we have received thus far is breathtaking. While I knew there was a huge demand for these services, I never expected to go nationwide so quickly,“ said Englert.

Industry Jump’s talent showcasing and payment platform are just the baseline on which Los Angeles filmmakers and San Francisco tech talent will continue to build. “Portfolios and payments are just the beginning. We have a pipeline of innovation that will make managing your career and projects simple and effective, no matter the budget level” said COO, Ani Pandit. Industry Jump will follow up its initial offering with suites of project management services as well as content monetization opportunities.