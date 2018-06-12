The Meet Group Launches LOVOO Live in Spain and Italy

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), a public market leader in the mobile meeting space, announced the release of live video on LOVOO, its leading European dating app, in Spain and Italy.

“We are pleased to continue rolling out livestreaming video to the LOVOO audience, building on our previous launches in Austria, Switzerland, and France with this expansion to Spain and Italy,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. “We are progressing ahead of schedule, and we expect to bring Live to Germany, LOVOO’s largest country, later this summer.”

Live gives LOVOO users a brand-new way to interact with one another by allowing them to broadcast from anywhere at any time. The Live feature provides a new platform for entertainment and for forming authentic, meaningful connections.

“We believe LOVOO Live’s early success is confirming that livestreaming has become important in the context of meeting new people and forming genuine relationships,” said Florian Braunschweig, co-founder of LOVOO and GM Europe for The Meet Group. “We’re already seeing the average Live viewer watch more than 15 minutes per day, and approximately 2% of them are rewarding broadcasters with gifts for creating content that they value and a real feeling of connection.”

Cook added, “Alongside our ongoing progress in Europe, we continue to see solid performance from Live on MeetMe and Skout, with Tagged Live showing signs of starting on a similar trajectory. As a combined portfolio, just last week we hit a new record high of 20 million minutes spent in Live in a single day, up 37% over our highest day in the month of March.”

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) is a portfolio of mobile social entertainment apps designed to meet the universal need for human connection. We leverage a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering our global community to forge meaningful connections. Our primary apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, and Tagged®, entertain millions of mobile daily active users, generating untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Our apps, available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in multiple languages, combine product innovation with sophisticated data science to both entertain and connect our audience. The Meet Group has a diversified revenue mix consisting of in-app purchases, subscription, and advertising, and we have offices in New Hope, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About LOVOO

Founded in 2012, LOVOO is a leading European dating app and the largest German-speaking dating app by downloads. The company is based in Dresden and Berlin, Germany, and is available in 15 languages around the world. LOVOO changes people's lives by changing how they meet through innovative location-based algorithms and app radar features helping people find successful matches. Learn more about LOVOO by visiting LOVOO.com, downloading the app on iPhone or Android, subscribing to the LOVOO blog, or following LOVOO on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including whether we will continue rolling out livestreaming video to the LOVOO audience, whether we will continue to progress ahead of schedule, whether we will bring LOVOO Live to Germany later this summer, whether LOVOO Live’s early success is confirming that livestreaming has become important in the context of meeting new people and forming genuine relationships, whether Live viewers will continue to watch more than 15 minutes per day, whether 2% of Live viewers will continue to reward broadcasters with gifts, whether will continue to see solid performance from Live on MeetMe and Skout, whether Tagged Live will continue showing signs of starting on a similar trajectory, and whether minutes spent in Live will continue to grow. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the risk that our applications will not function easily or otherwise as anticipated, the risk that we will not launch additional features and upgrades as anticipated, the risk that unanticipated events affect the functionality of our applications with popular mobile operating systems, any changes in such operating systems that degrade our mobile applications’ functionality and other unexpected issues which could adversely affect usage on mobile devices. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.