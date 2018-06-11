Incheon Medical Tourism offers High-tech medicine, easy access, convenient services and reliable aftercare. Incheon is a large city of Korea with a population of more than 3 million. It boasts a wide array of attractions, including medical institutions equipped with high-tech devices and staffed with professionals, comfortable accommodations and a lot of marine resources-related spots to see and enjoy. Incheon Airport and Incheon Port make the city easily accessible. Incheon offers concierge services and the special "Peace of Mind" program to help foreigners receive medical treatments conveniently.

If you're considering Medical Tour for disease treatment, health improvement, aesthetic treatment and medical healing, visit Incheon. Incheon offers concierge services and the "Peace of Mind" special program to help foreigners receive medical treatments conveniently.

INCHEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you're considering Medical Tour for disease treatment, health improvement, aesthetic treatment and medical healing, we recommend Incheon, Korea.

Incheon is a large city of Korea with a population of more than 3 million. It boasts a wide array of attractions, including medical institutions equipped with high-tech devices and staffed with professionals, comfortable accommodations and a lot of marine resources-related spots to see and enjoy. Incheon Airport and Incheon Port make the city easily accessible.

Incheon offers concierge services to help foreigners receive medical treatments conveniently by making multiple services available in just one stop. Concierges serve guests by performing various tasks such as greeting them and sending them off at the airport, arranging for transportation to hospitals and hotels and assisting their money exchange and cellphone roaming.

Medical coordinators proficient in foreign languages are stationed in medical institutions. Besides, related agencies provide medical coordinators who can speak foreign languages to help foreigners take medical treatment without language problems.

What sets Incheon apart from other cities in medical tourism is the “Peace of Mind” program. It provides free air transportation and hotel accommodations to foreign patients if they should make return visits for medical reasons to Incheon-based hospitals within 90 days after going back home. The program also provides scheduling and guide services.

If you are considering visiting unfamiliar overseas medical institutions, you cannot but worry many things about their medical staff, side effects which can happen after returning home, arrangement for lodging and transportation, and language barriers. But if you visit medical institutions in Incheon, you need not worry about them.

You can get all the information about Incheon-based medical institutions in the Medical Tourism Information System (http://www.mtisicn.com) run by Incheon Tourism Organization.

Also, if you are interested in K-beauty, please sign up for Medical Beauty Academy supported by Incheon Tourism Organization. If you want wellness tourism, please visit Seokmodo Mineral Hot Spring in Ganghwa, Incheon Grand Park or Songdo Central Park and enjoy tideland experience programs.

For more information on Incheon Medical Tourism, please contact Gang Wook Cho, Ph.D. at Incheon Tourism Organization +82-32-899-7392, kwcho@into.or.kr or visit website at http://www.travelicn.or.kr/open_content/english/medical/.