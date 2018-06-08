KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Trinity Rail Leasing 2018 LLC, Series 2018-1

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two note classes of Trinity Rail Leasing 2018 LLC, a railcar leasing securitization.

This is the first transaction issued out of Trinity Rail Leasing 2018 LLC (“Issuer”). All of the railcars in the portfolio (the “Portfolio Railcars”) and the related leases will be acquired by the Issuer from Trinity Industries Leasing Company. The portfolio consists of 4,397 non-tank railcars with an aggregate fair market value (“FMV”) of $1344.7 million, and 2,693 tank railcars with an aggregate FMV of $276.9 million. The entire portfolio is currently on lease, with the majority of leases (over 70%) on full service leases. The Issuers will be responsible for covering maintenance costs for the railcars in the portfolio that are under full service lease contracts.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Trinity Rail Leasing 2018 LLC, Series 2018-1

Series 2018-1       Preliminary Rating       Initial Principal Balance
Class A-1       A (sf)       $200,000,000
Class A-2       A (sf)       $282,500,000
           

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report available here.

Contacts

Kroll Bond Rating Agency
Analytical
John Lampasona, 646-731-2418
Director
jlampasona@kbra.com
or
Anthony Nocera, 646-731-2350
Senior Managing Director
anocera@kbra.com
or
Usman Khan, 646-731-2488
Associate Director
ukhan@kbra.com

