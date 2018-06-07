KBRA Releases Financial Institutions Research: “Counting on Evolution”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new research report entitled, “Counting on Evolution.”
- In this report, KBRA examines how evolutionary forces-- from firm-specific governance practices to regulatory and policymaker oversight to market discipline—influence and shape financial institutions.
- We believe these forces are essential elements in forward-looking credit ratings. Dismissing these forces fails investors in two ways: (1) it underweights important evolution in the rating process, and (2) rating outcomes are likely to be overly conservative.
- KBRA believes legacy rating agencies have discounted evolution in their ratings of larger U.S. financial institutions, where ratings today are significantly lower than where they were pre-crisis.
