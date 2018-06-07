KBRA Releases Financial Institutions Research: “Counting on Evolution”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new research report entitled, “Counting on Evolution.”

In this report, KBRA examines how evolutionary forces-- from firm-specific governance practices to regulatory and policymaker oversight to market discipline—influence and shape financial institutions.

We believe these forces are essential elements in forward-looking credit ratings. Dismissing these forces fails investors in two ways: (1) it underweights important evolution in the rating process, and (2) rating outcomes are likely to be overly conservative.

KBRA believes legacy rating agencies have discounted evolution in their ratings of larger U.S. financial institutions, where ratings today are significantly lower than where they were pre-crisis.

To view the report, please click here.

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.