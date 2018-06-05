A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Grange Life Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Grange Life Insurance Company (Columbus, OH).

The under review with developing implications status reflects the announcement on June 4, 2018, that the company has reached an agreement to be acquired by Kansas City Life Insurance Company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. The ratings will remain under review until the deal closes and A.M. Best determines the rating implications to Grange Life Insurance Company.

