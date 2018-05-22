KBRA Releases Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index: April 2018

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) released its KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index for the month of April.

The K-LOC Index ticked up 13 bps this month to 8.03%, with most post crisis vintages experiencing a rise in K-LOC designations; 2011 was the only vintage to see a decrease in the number of loans identified as K-LOCs. Much of the overall increase was attributable to the 2016 (↑11.95%) and 2013 (↑4.82%) vintages, which recorded the largest increases in K-LOC dollar volume, at $120.3 million and $182.7 million, respectively. The latter vintage was influenced by the $146.5 million Southdale Center loan, which was the largest loan to be designated a K-LOC this month. The loan is participated across the MSBAM 2013-C10 and MSBAM 2013-C11 securitizations.

Within the report, we reference the April 2018 K-LOC Index figure of 8.03% as a benchmark for comparison across cohorts and other market measures. The April 2018 Index is a composite of 1,151 K-LOCs with an aggregate UPB of $23.23 billion spread across 252 post-crisis conduit transactions. For any given cohort, the Index is the quotient of its aggregate K-LOC balance and the cohort’s defeasance adjusted unpaid principal balance (UPB). As it includes loans at risk of default, it is a useful, forward-looking credit barometer, and leads the current CMBS delinquency rate by a factor of 11.0. However, it is a more refined gauge of credit risk than servicer watchlists, as the K-LOC designation is determined by our team of analysts, which perform in-depth monthly analysis on individual transactions and the underlying loan collateral.

Please click here to read our KCP K-LOC Index report.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.