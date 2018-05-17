A.M. Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Aurigen Reinsurance Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of Aurigen Reinsurance Limited (Pembroke, Bermuda). The outlook for the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from positive while the outlook for the FSR remains stable. Concurrently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in A.M. Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Aurigen Reinsurance Limited’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The outlook for the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable based on the company's intention to merge Aurigen Reinsurance Limited with PartnerRe Life Reinsurance Company of Bermuda Ltd and eliminate Aurigen Reinsurance Limited.

