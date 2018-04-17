First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today

Sterling, MA residents, elected officials and solar and energy storage professionals joined Origis Energy USA and Sterling Municipal Light Department at today's Sterling Community Solar + Energy Storage project dedication event. The project marked the first solar plus storage project in operation in Massachusetts. (Photo: Business Wire)

STERLING, Mass. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origis Energy USA, Powering the Solar RevolutionSM with custom clean energy solutions, and Sterling Municipal Light Department (SMLD) serving the Town of Sterling, MA, today celebrated the completion of the Sterling Community Solar + Energy Storage project.

Representing the first community solar plus storage and the first operational solar plus storage installation in Massachusetts, the project couples a 1 MW AC rooftop solar installation with a 1 MW/2 MWh energy storage system to deliver an annual base load of 1.7 MWh in dispatchable clean energy to the town’s ratepayers. It was developed and is owned by Origis Energy USA, delivering power and storage benefits to SMLD through a Power Purchase Agreement.

Sterling, MA residents, elected officials and solar and energy storage professionals joined the two companies at the celebration under a “Community First” theme, highlighting the collaborative effort the project represents for the Town of Sterling and the many professionals involved with its completion. The dedication of permanent signage marking the installation location served as a focal point for the event.

A strong proponent of the project, Matt Stelmach, Chairman of the SMLD Board of Commissioners, said, “The Town of Sterling embodies the independent spirit of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Through the leadership of the Sterling Municipal Light Department, we now mark another milestone in our renewable energy leadership. We thank our ratepayers for their continued support and thank the Light Department staff and all of the professionals, led by the Origis Energy team, who have worked to install this important energy system.”

The Sterling Community Solar + Energy Storage project utilized community solar program guidelines from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) to craft a subscription program for ratepayers in line with state policy.

“We are so pleased to offer residential customers this opportunity to participate in our new Community Solar Program,” said Sean Hamilton, Manager, Sterling Municipal Light Department. “This program allows them to receive up to 25% of solar kwhr’s based on their total bill at a rate that will be protected for 25 years. We have achieved our goal with the Sterling Community Solar + Energy Storage of competitive electricity rates while tapping the grid benefits of battery storage technology.”

Construction on the solar plus storage facility began in January and was completed the end of March. Just over 4000 Tier 1 solar panels are now located on commercial property owned by RockBreakers LLC and managed by Vincent J. CampoBasso, a resident of Sterling, MA. The battery system, Tier 1 lithium ion equipment, is located at ground level onsite.

“Every step of the way the Sterling team empowered our team and all those working with us to ensure we met the accelerated construction deadlines of this project” said Josh Teigiser, Director of Development & Energy Storage, Origis Energy. “Again, SMLD is providing a leadership example of renewable energy deployment. This progressive solar plus storage project demonstrates the viability of this technology for other municipalities in Massachusetts and leaders throughout the country and abroad.”

About Sterling Municipal Light Department

The Sterling Municipal Light Department is a progressive public power utility located 10 miles NNE of Worcester, Massachusetts in the Town of Sterling. It has served ratepayers for over 100 years and has more than 3,700 residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers. Recent recognition for SMLD and the Town of Sterling’s energy innovation includes the Massachusetts Leading by Example (LBE) program by the Department of Energy Resources and a Greentech Media 2017 Grid Edge Award, recognizing projects defining the future integrated, interactive electric grid. More information is at: http://www.energysterling.com/

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is Powering the Solar RevolutionSM with custom clean energy solutions for utility, commercial and public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in more than 100 projects worldwide totaling over 1 gigawatt to date of developed solar capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy USA delivers excellence in solar and energy storage project development, financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers across Europe and the Americas. For more information, visit the company online at www.origisenergy.com.