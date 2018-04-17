MERRY JANE Teams Up with Postmates to Prepare for the 4/20 Holiday

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, MERRY JANE, the fastest growing cannabis industry news and lifestyle media platform, announced that it has teamed up with Postmates, the only on-demand delivery app that can deliver anything from anywhere, to bring fans their favorite foods for the upcoming 4/20 holiday. The two companies are also offering a chance for six lucky winners to win a pair of tickets to the MERRY JANE presents Snoop Dogg’s 5th Annual 420 Wellness Retreat.

As part of the promotion, Postmates has curated a special “MERRY JANE 4/20 Favorites” placegroup that includes merchants specializing in “green” or “baked” foods across the U.S. In select markets, including Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle, fans will have an opportunity to win tickets to see Snoop Dogg and friends (including Wiz Khalifa, Lil Pump, Rae Sremmurd and Migos) perform live in concert this 4/20 weekend. To enter, customers simply input the code MERRYJANE into the Postmates app today only. (Sweeps Rules)

“We’re excited to team up with Postmates to give their customers the opportunity to fully experience 4/20 and win tickets to our 420 Wellness Retreat,” said Jim Baudino, MERRY JANE’s head of Business Development.

To take advantage of the exclusive promotion, fans must download the Postmates app, which is available on iOS or Android. For more information, please visit merryjane.com or postmates.com and connect with Postmates on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About MERRY JANE

