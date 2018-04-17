Ministry of Education in Jalisco, Mexico Purchases 1,280 Boxlight Interactive Projectors

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An increasing number of educators are seeing interactive projectors’ potential as a cost-effective way of using touch technology to encourage student engagement and collaboration. And the state of Jalisco in west-central Mexico is joining this trend by outfitting its schools with 1,280 P12BTWM projectors from Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL). The state’s ministry of education purchased the touch-interactive projectors as part of a larger initiative aimed at equipping classrooms across Jalisco with interactive projectors. EDUQOMO, a highly regarded reseller in Mexico, made the ministry aware of Boxlight’s projectors.

“We are very pleased to work with Boxlight, a partner with high quality standards worldwide and a deep knowledge within the education market,” Alejandro Uribe, general manager of EDUQOMO. “We appreciate all the support the Boxlight team has provided and we hope to continue reaping successes in the future.”

This P12 performance Boxlight interactive projector is a full-featured model that gives teachers the ability to create large, touch-enabled areas that will allow up to 10 students to collaborate while engaging with clear, beautifully detailed images that are large enough to be seen from every part of the classroom. The projector comes with the award-winning MimioStudio™ classroom software. When the projectors are used in conjunction with the software and the MimioMobile™ app, teachers can perform collaboration and assessment activities at the front of the room and on almost any student device.

“We are pleased to work with EDUQOMO to create 21st century classrooms for Mexico where tomorrow’s leaders can learn the skills they will need for the global economy,” said Mark Elliott, Boxlight’s CEO. “Our solutions are giving teachers the greatest ability to use technology to drive student engagement, collaboration, productivity, and learning gains.”

