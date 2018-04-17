Fairfax County-Based Appian Will Add 600 Jobs and Invest $28.4 Million to Expand Its Headquarters

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that Appian Corporation (Nasdaq: APPN), a leading low-code and business process management platform provider, will invest $28.4 million to expand its headquarters operation in Fairfax County.

The company will move into Valo Park, in the 785,000 square-foot multi-tenant campus owned by Tamares Group at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Tysons Corner. The project will retain 600 existing jobs and create 600 new ones over the next five years.

Founded by CEO Matt Calkins in 1999, Appian currently is based in Reston. The company has established itself as an industry leader in the markets of business process management, case management, and low-code development platforms.

“Fairfax County is a world-class location for a software company,” Calkins said. “We’re pleased to announce our new commitment to Tysons Corner.”

“Appian is the type of company that every community would want- high-paying positions in a highly respected business with renowned leadership,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “We are very pleased that Appian has elected to remain in Fairfax County as it grows.”

The FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $4-million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Time magazine called Fairfax County “one of the great economic success stories of our time.” Fairfax County offers businesses a state-of-the-art telecommunications infrastructure, access to global markets through Washington Dulles International Airport, a vibrant investment capital community and a highly skilled, well-educated workforce.

The award-winning Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons Corner, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains marketing offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.