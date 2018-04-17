project44 Raises $35 Million to Turn Data into True Supply Chain Visibility

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--project44 today announced $35 million in new funding since the company’s 2016 Series A to power true supply chain visibility, and in turn deliver a faster and more reliable global shipping experience. OpenView (Datadog, Instructure, Workfront) has led the financing, with additional investment from new investor 8VC (Wish, Oculus, Freightwaves), and existing investors Emergence Capital (Salesforce, Veeva Systems, Box, Zoom), eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s firm Omidyar Technology Ventures (Convoy), Chicago Ventures (SpotHero, G2 Crowd), and Pritzker Group Venture Capital (Cleversafe, Fleetmatics).

project44 (p44) brings dynamic shipment data and true supply chain visibility to a black box industry. By distilling the complexity of a shipment into six universal automations that remedy the industry’s most immediate pain points – pricing, routing, scheduling, tracking, delivery documentation, and payments – project44 delivers a more visible and predictable transportation experience.

“In today’s connected world, data is power. The amount of information available to an organization and its ability to glean insight from its data is what separates any company from its competition,” states Jim Baum, Venture Partner at OpenView who joins the p44 board. “p44 is building a category defining company. We invested because their unique approach provides customers the ability to unearth, manage, analyze and act upon all of their data, regardless of where it originated or resides.”

GE Transportation is one such customer realizing these strategic benefits, and in turn adding value to their customers, as project44 rapidly stitches together multimodal and multinational shipment workflows. “With project44, we take a step closer to providing a more visible and reliable port-to-door ecosystem,” commented Jennifer Schopfer, Vice President and General Manager of GE Transportation Transport Logistics. “We can seamlessly and instantly connect transportation data from railroad networks, yards, intermodal terminals, and maritime ports into a single transportation management workflow.”

“Our goal from day one has been to create opportunities for individuals, companies, and communities by reimagining how to execute in a way that hasn’t been done before,” stated project44 CEO and Founder Jett McCandless. “We’ve sought out the best investors to accelerate our ability to help global enterprises turn dynamic data into transportation opportunities, creating a more productive and successful world.”

While project44 has expanded their North American coverage to include rail and parcel shipments, in addition to full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL) and Volume LTL, they have also grown revenue by over 446 percent in the last 12 months. Customers include many of the world’s leading enterprises such as GE Transportation, Uline, Technicolor, ABB, Steelcase, Echo Global Logistics, RR Donnelley, Worldwide Express, Schneider Logistics, and GlobalTranz, among others.

With visibility into everything from pricing and scheduling through in-transit tracking and payments, p44 customers know more than just when shipments will arrive at their destination. For a customer like Technicolor, one of the world’s largest media and entertainment providers shipping inventory into the world’s top retailers such as Target and Walmart on a daily basis, that seamless and wide-ranging visibility is the lynchpin of their success in today’s on-demand economy.

“To meet the strict delivery deadlines, we need to have real-time visibility into every single SKU and box in our supply chain,” stated Elaine Singleton, VP, Supply Chain at Technicolor. “project44 enables us to collect extensive information from disparate parts of our transportation network including shipments in pre and post-transit stages. We automatically marry that data with our inventory databases to provide one single big picture view of everything that matters across our entire supply chain.”

About project44:

In today’s connected world, data is what powers modern applications. The amount of information available to an organization and its ability to glean insight from that data is what separates any company from its competition.

project44 (p44) is a logistics technology company that brings dynamic shipment data and true supply chain visibility to a black box industry, empowering organizations to be nimble, proactive and reliable as they serve their customers. We enable the smartest and most efficient shipping experiences by providing full visibility into the entire shipment workflow including pricing, routing, pickup, tracking and payments. With API-based connectivity to the largest network of multimodal transportation providers and partners, our customers have more control at the time it matters most.

Learn more:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/freightpipes

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9265792/

Blog: http://p-44.com/blog