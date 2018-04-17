H Code Media Scores Exclusive Partnership With MedioTiempo & Milenio

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H Code Media, the undisputed leader in digital advertising for the US Hispanic market, today announced a new exclusive partnership with Grupo Milenio, a leading Mexican media company. As part of the new exclusive partnership, H Code Media will represent 100 percent of the ad inventory for MedioTiempo, the number one sports website in Mexico and Milenio, a major national newspaper in Mexico that is published in 11 major cities across Mexico, including Monterrey, Mexico City, Guadalajara and others.

“Brands are gearing up for the World Cup as an essential time to engage with the 37 million Hispanic sports fans in the US”, said Parker Morse, CEO of H Code Media. “MedioTiempo has done an amazing job creating very high demand content to engage US Hispanics around soccer and we are thrilled to bring its inventory to market, providing brands and marketers with a tremendous opportunity to connect with soccer fans on Mexico’s number one sports website.”

Ninety percent of US Hispanics have indicated they are likely to watch the World Cup. Having the Mexican national soccer team in the tournament is a key factor for this demographic’s intent to watch. Mexican soccer fans are very loyal to their team and will be engaging with this content throughout the tournament. Mexicans make up the majority (63%) of the US Hispanic population. H Code Media gives marketers a mission critical competitive advantage in connecting and influencing the over 20 million Mexicans in the US that will be following the World Cup.

Tony Gonzalez, President of H Code Media stated, “This partnership showcases the high quality one-to-one bespoke publisher relationships that H Code Media has. As we continue to expand on multiple content areas, our partnership with Grupo Milenio reinforces two very important verticals, soccer and news.”

“We have extremely high standards for the content we create and are very proud of our audience and its high level of engagement,” said Ángel Cong, General Director of Grupo Milenio. “We’ve accepted this strategic alliance with H Code Media because we know they have the strongest and most innovative US Hispanic digital ad team.”

This specific partnership allows H Code Media to bring to market exclusive branded content and social products to amplify its reach and increase its available product suite. Similar to another recently announced partnership with yet another Mexico-based media conglomerate, this new relationship will enable advertisers to mightily and effectively reach US Hispanics who are eager to engage with soccer and news content. H Code Media’s use of Big Data connects advertisers with this highly coveted demographic at the right time and place with the right message in a non-intrusive manner.

H Code Media’s solutions include display, rich media, video, mobile, native, social/digital channels, as well as creative services. To effectively reach US Hispanics, H Code Media continues to partner directly with leading Spanish language media companies from around the world like Grupo Milenio to strengthen its leadership position in the US Hispanic vertical.

About H Code Media

H Code Media is the #1 US Hispanic comScore entity for Authentic Hispanic Reach. The Company connects advertisers with the highly sought-after US Hispanic audience through a combination of targetable datasets (science) and exemplary creative executions (art). Through its platform, H Code Media can effectively target, reach and influence US Hispanics better than anyone else in the industry. Through its premium inventory H Code Media develops and delivers impactful creative along with amplified integrated marketing experiences. Key clients include Target, Honda, Ford, Ulta Beauty, Chase, McDonald’s, Live Nation, Kaiser Permanente, and Lincoln. H Code Media was founded in 2015.

About Grupo Milenio

Grupo Milenio, the most complete news conglomerate across México, serves in its multiplatform the best information 24 hours a day. The group comprises Milenio Diario, one of the most serious Mexican daily newspapers that includes a national edition as well as regional editions in 11 of México’s most important cities, among them Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. Another valuable asset is Milenio Televisión, the country’s first successful continuous news coverage in this platform. Then there’s milenio.com, a top news portal that sets trends and conversations in all important issues México discusses. The group also has more properties related to media, such as Milenio Radio, and one of the best network of panoramic billboards, and has diversified into multiple businesses all across México.