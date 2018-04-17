EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract

BAYTOWN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EthosEnergy has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by ExxonMobil for work at their Baytown Refinery in Texas. The contract is for the supply of a new W251B8 gas turbine rotor.

Chris Wilkinson, Vice President of Major Maintenance Americas at EthosEnergy said, “ We have provided extensive services to ExxonMobil giving them the confidence that we would deliver a solution to meet their needs.

“ The supply of ExxonMobil’s gas turbine rotor will not only increase the reliability of their plant, but it will also help to reduce unnecessary down time, ultimately adding value to the Baytown Refinery.”

Notes to Editor

EthosEnergy is a leading independent service provider of rotating equipment services and solutions to the power, oil & gas and industrial markets. Globally, these services include power plant engineering, procurement and construction; facility operations & maintenance; design, manufacture and application of engineered components, upgrades and re-rates; repair, overhaul and optimization of gas and steam turbines, generators, pumps, compressors and other high-speed rotating equipment. www.ethosenergygroup.com