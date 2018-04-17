PierianDx Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Research and Technical Services Organization RTI International

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PierianDx, the leading genomics technology company that enables precision medicine, announced today a strategic partnership with RTI International to help solve the problem of translating complex genomic data into actionable clinical insight to advance precision medicine. The partnership includes investment and collaboration on product, service and market expansion.

“Next-generation sequencing and genomic medicine is a rapidly evolving scientific field with potential to advance clinical risk detection, disease identification, prevention, and personalized treatment,” said Wayne Holden, PhD, president and CEO of RTI International. “PierianDx’s mission of advancing precision medicine by turning DNA and RNA into actionable clinical insight with leading academic medical centers, cancer centers, health systems, and commercial laboratories is well aligned with RTI’s mission of improving the human condition by turning knowledge into practice.”

Through a combination of a highly curated uniquitous knowledgebase, cloud-based software, and clinical lab enablement services, PierianDx simplifies the process of translating complex genomic data into patient-specific diagnosis and treatments. PierianDx’s software platform, the Clinical Genomics WorkSpace (CGW), streamlines accurate analysis, interpretation, and reporting for clinical labs seeking to expand NGS testing and personalized medicine.

Since its formation in 2014, PierianDx has extended the capability of its knowledgebase and clinical workflow, building one of the most comprehensive clinical genomics platforms in the industry. The PierianDx Partner Sharing Network includes more than 50 members that utilize shared genomic data to target patient-specific diagnosis and treatments for cancers and hereditary diseases.

“Our partnership and investment in PierianDx fits well with our strategic investment program,” said Matt Jenkins, vice president and head of corporate development at RTI. “We are excited to be partnering with the management team and existing investors and hope to contribute RTI’s expertise and relationships to accelerate PierianDx’s impact. We will collaborate with clinical research and oversight entities and pharmaceutical research organizations to drive further acceptance and adoption of NGS testing.”

“We are ecstatic to partner with RTI on numerous fronts and welcome the collaborative partnerships and capabilities they bring in computational and biomedical research,” said Rakesh Nagarajan, founder and CEO of PierianDx. “The collaboration between RTI and PierianDx will catalyze molecular testing methodologies and precision medicine programs worldwide.”

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, non-profit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering, and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities, and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

About PierianDx

PierianDx is a genomics technology leader that enables healthcare organizations’ precision medicine programs by offering solutions to accelerate molecular testing. Through a combination of cloud-based software and clinical lab enablement services, PierianDx simplifies the process of translating complex genomic data into patient-specific diagnosis and treatments. PierianDx’s software platform, the Clinical Genomics WorkSpace (CGW), creates more streamlined and accurate analysis, interpretation and reporting and is powered by a robust knowledgebase that cultivates and curates millions of biomedical findings and shared customer interpretations. For more information, please visit www.pieriandx.com or @PierianDx on Twitter.