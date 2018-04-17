Florius Delivers an Outstanding, Online, Omnichannel Customer Experience With Help From Avaya and Dimension Data

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) today announced that Florius, a division of ABN Amro, now enables customers to quickly complete all aspects of the mortgage process with new, expanded self- and assisted-service capabilities provided through the company’s website. Avaya and Dimension Data, an Avaya channel partner and system integrator, worked closely with Florius to create an outstanding, online, omnichannel customer experience that would set the company far ahead of the competition.

The 70-year old company continually seeks to improve its customer experience, and the ability for its 185 employees to enhance interactions with customers. With a commitment to speed-up the review of mortgage applications, Florius needed to update its contact center operation to increase flexibility, support for multi-channel interactions, and provide a more holistic view of the customer’s journey. Going digital was top of mind, but Florius wasn’t just looking to simply implement ‘cool’ technologies. Rather, the business goal was a better customer experience that was first and foremost, personalized and omnichannel, supported by digital capabilities.

“The customer journey is very important to us,” said Seif Alhamrany, head of the Advisory Team at Florius. “We are committed to a fast turnaround for mortgage applications, so we need to put the customer in the center, have fast access to as much information as possible, and automate processes as much as possible.”

The upgrade included integrating Avaya Contact Center solutions with the company’s CRM system, a step that broadened the view of the customer’s experience and provided new insights. The addition of Avaya Breeze enables Florius to innovate quickly, allowing the company to take advantage of pre-made, ready-to-use Snap-Ins as well as quickly and easily create and integrate its own applications for a differentiated customer experience.

“We’ve been working with Avaya for a long time. A year ago we started the conversation with Dimension Data about developing a roadmap to enable us to work better with customers and do more with the brilliant Avaya platform we had,” said Alhamrany.

With development of the roadmap, the Florius website went live in March with new, WebRTC video and co-browsing capabilities facilitated by Avaya Breeze Snap-Ins. From the customer interaction to the backend magic that brings it all together, Florius has achieved its goal of creating and delivering a personalized, omnichannel customer experience that sets it apart from the competition. Rather than rest on its laurels, Florius is already looking to the future, one that may include artificial intelligence capabilities and other new or emerging technologies.

“We won’t be finished after this,” said Alhamrany. “We see this as an ongoing project to delight our customers. We’re already talking about next steps and what kind of innovation we’ll see. As far as I’m concerned, the sky’s the limit.”

