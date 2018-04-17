LTI Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the world's largest open source blockchain initiative. As a member of the EEA, LTI will collaborate with industry leaders in pursuit of ethereum-based enterprise technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures.

LTI is working with several clients across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Media and Government to help monetize the benefits of blockchain through disruptive business models, improved customer experience and significant cost reduction. The Company has also built an innovation ecosystem leveraging partnerships with academia, start-ups and major technology providers, and has built several ready-to-deploy solutions in the areas of trade finance, supply chain, travel insurance, and rights & royalty management among others.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, LTI, said, “LTI is an early adopter of blockchain with rich solutions and global clients for payments, supply chain and enterprise integration solutions. We are investing to combine the power of blockchain with other exponential technologies like IoT and Cognitive to add speed, transparency and trust to the entire ecosystem. Our membership with EEA will help us scale our blockchain expertise further.”

LTI’s deep industry knowledge and blockchain expertise across platforms combined with EEA’s best practices will help the Company deliver exponential innovation opportunities and operational efficiencies to the world’s leading companies. LTI has also been recognized by leading industry analysts as a significant player in the distributed ledger technology space.

With more than 400 member companies, the EEA membership base represents a wide variety of business sectors from every region of the world, including technology, banking, government, healthcare, energy, pharmaceuticals, marketing, and insurance. The EEA’s industry-focused, member-driven working groups are each tasked with creating and delivering specific advancements to the development and use of ethereum-based technologies.

About The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The EEA is an industry-supported, not-for-profit established to build, promote, and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures. The EEA is helping to evolve Ethereum into an enterprise-grade technology, providing research and development in a range of areas, including privacy, confidentiality, scalability, and security. The EEA is also investigating hybrid architectures that span both permissioned and public Ethereum networks as well as industry-specific application layer working groups. EEA will collectively develop open industry standards and facilitate collaboration with its member base and is open to any members of the Ethereum community who wish to participate. This open-source framework will enable the mass adoption at a depth and breadth otherwise unachievable in individual corporate silos and provide insight into the future of scalability, privacy, and confidentiality of the public Ethereum permissionless network. For additional information about joining EEA, please reach out to membership@entethalliance.org or visit http://www.entethalliance.org/

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

