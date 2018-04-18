Retail Food Group: 40 New Gloria Jean's Coffee Outlets Set to Open in Germany

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global food and beverage company, Retail Food Group (ASX: RFG), has declared Germany a significant market in Western Europe for its Gloria Jean’s Coffees brand following the signing of an important Master Franchise Agreement with a group of local businessmen.

The team set to expand the Gloria Jean’s Coffees footprint in Germany comes from the already successful Winkel Group, formed by two sets of brothers Veysel Akyel and Mehmet Akyel, along with Mustafa and Yavuz Eyice. The new master franchise owners are very familiar with the brand through a significant background with the Master Franchise Partner for Turkey, who has close to 70 outlets. The continual growth experienced in Turkey encouraged the business partners to take the brand into Germany.

The owners are set to open 40 Gloria Jean’s outlets in Germany in the next five years with an option to expand their current 10-year agreement with Retail Food Group to 20 years.

The agreement signals strong support for the brand which is Australia’s leading speciality coffee house with a presence in over 50 markets across Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Asia and the South Pacific.

The Agreement joins other Retail Food Group expansion with Gloria Jean’s Coffees Master Franchise Agreements also recently announced in the United Kingdom, additional growth of its Donut King and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar brands in the United Kingdom, and Donut King expansion in Sweden.

The new master franchise partners plan to open their first Gloria Jean’s store in Cologne in the middle of this year.

Retail Food Group Chief Executive International, Mr Mike Gilbert, said the announcement is an exciting one for the Group which sees Europe as a very important market.

“Germany has a growing speciality coffee market and Gloria Jean’s Coffees has an outstanding offering to meet that need. It’s an offering that is already very successful with close to 900 outlets throughout the world,” he said.

“Retail Food Group is actively marketing our brands in Europe and see this region as a key part of our international growth strategy.”

Retail Food Group is Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchisor with a network of more than 2,400 outlets across 9 Brand Systems and 80 territories.

About Retail Food Group Limited:

RFG is a global food and beverage company headquartered in Australia. The Company is owner of the Donut King, Brumby’s Bakery, Michel’s Patisserie, bb’s Café, Esquires, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, It’s A Grind, The Coffee Guy, Café2U, Pizza Capers and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar Brand Systems, and is a significant wholesale coffee roaster supplying existing Brand Systems and third party accounts under Di Bella Coffee Co. As well, RFG is an emerging leader in foodservice, dairy processing and wholesale bakery pursuits, operating the Hudson Pacific Foodservice, Associated Foodservice, Dairy Country and Bakery Fresh.