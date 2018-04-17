Hurricane Electric Adds Master Agent WTG to Channel Program

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fremont, Calif-based Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone and leading colocation provider, today announced at the 2018 Channel Partners Conference and Expo that Malibu, Calif-based WTG, one of the world’s largest telecom, Internet, wireless and Cloud Master Agents has joined its Channel Partner Program.

The agreement between Hurricane Electric and WTG will enable Hurricane Electric to broaden the reach of its competitively priced global high-speed IP transit through a trusted agent like WTG. During the conference, Mark Welch, Hurricane Electric’s Channel Manager will be at booth #7069 to answer any questions about this partnership.

“With more than 3,000 agents, WTG has earned a solid reputation in the industry, and we’re delighted to add them to Hurricane Electric’s channel program,” said Mark Welch “Over the coming months, I look forward working with WTG as they help broaden Hurricane Electric’s reach for our product offerings.”

Hurricane Electric operates a vast global Internet backbone and provides competitively priced IP transit, enabling organizations to improve fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management, enabling increased throughput and reduced latency. Customers of Hurricane Electric are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s rich global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,000 different networks via more than 180 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

“WTG is pleased to offer our agent partners Hurricane Electric’s IP transit and colocation services,” said Vince Bradley, CEO of WTG. “For over twenty years, Hurricane Electric has been at the forefront of high-speed global IP transit and we look forward to helping our partners’ customers get to more places at faster speeds.”

About Hurricane Electric

Fremont, California-based Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv4 and IPv6 backbone in the world as measured by number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to 180 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Australia.

In addition to its vast global network, Hurricane Electric owns and operates two data centres in Fremont, California, including Fremont 2, its newest 208,000 square foot facility. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection at speeds including 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps Ethernet.

For more information on Hurricane Electric, please visit www.he.net.

About WTG

WTG is a Connectivity Services Distributor and one of the top Master Agents in the U.S. As a multi-year recipient of CRN's 5 Star Vendor for Connectivity Services accolade, WTG has provided exceptional service to agent and VAR partners since 1996. Commerce Consulting Corporation (CCC), WTG's parent company, has the most diverse portfolio in the industry with over 150 Providers, including voice, data, managed services, cloud products and associated services. It also includes the following specialty Divisions with dedicated extra support: Cloudology, award winning wireless/mobility, Equipment, International, Wholesale, Cost Containment (TEM, Logistics and all other Cost Containment) and its Energy Division, NuAge Energy, which includes Electricity, Natural Gas, Revenue Recovery, DSM and LED Lighting. WTG Agents have the ability to sell and consistently expand their business without revenue commitments or quotas. WTG is 100% partner driven and pays top commissions in the industry. WTG exceeds expectations with a dynamic approach to automation, partner support and its commitment to success. Visit www.wtgcom.com or call 310-456-2200 x2.