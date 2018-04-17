Verifone and POS Portal Introduce Out-of-the-Box, Secure Payment Solutions for Small Businesses

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETA TRANSACT - Verifone (NYSE: PAY) and POS Portal, a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company and the nation’s leading provider of secure payment solutions in the U.S., announced today the availability of Verifone Connect, a secure and fully integrated global product that not only enables payment acceptance, but allows businesses to increase consumer engagement and drive efficiency. By distributing payment devices configured with Verifone Connect, POS Portal will be the first to offer a turnkey solution and immediate access to Verifone Connect with certified preconfigured payment devices.

With payment services, estate management, and merchant- and consumer-facing apps available for POS Portal payment devices, merchants will easily conquer technical hurdles like security set-up, device configurations, and compatibility with their existing software and systems. Verifone Connect also simplifies EMV payment acceptance with the highest level of PCI certification, so merchants can focus on managing and growing their business.

“Simplicity is revered, no matter your role in the commerce chain, as payment integrations can be challenging. Our partners need a solution that makes device configuration, compatibility, and security easier to set up, so Verifone Connect just makes sense,” said Scott Agatep, Chief Operating Officer at POS Portal. “POS Portal and Verifone are proud to provide complete, easy-to-implement solutions that lead the way for a growing number of merchants to adopt EMV and contactless payments across the U.S.”

“Verifone Connect is a customizable product for payment service providers, ISOs, software vendors and value-added resellers to leverage with merchants,” said Abizar Vakharia, Senior Vice President, Global Digital Services, Verifone. “Its simplicity is based on a digital experience that manages the onboarding of disparate devices and the seamless integration of payment and non-payment applications with the POS system. As business needs change, apps can be preloaded onto devices or downloaded from the Verifone Connect marketplace for customer engagement, promotions, payroll, inventory management, and other backend operations.”

“We are partnering with leaders like POS Portal to make it possible for merchants to get out of the ‘payment business’ and compete like a big chain,” said Joe Mach, president of Verifone North America. “As the first certified distributor of Verifone Connect, POS Portal will empower more retailers, restaurants and other verticals to increase consumer engagement, lower the cost of ownership, and streamline operations.”

With Verifone Connect as part of a complete solution, POS Portal works with customers through the entire EMV rollout to provide an end-to-end payment solution, from product selection, testing, boarding, and finally to delivering certified Connect-ready devices with full merchant support.

To learn more about Verifone Connect and all other solutions, visit booth #826 at ETA TRANSACT, Las Vegas, April 17-19, 2018.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming every day transactions into new and engaging opportunities for merchants and consumers at the last inch of payments and commerce. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 30 million devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts working with the world’s best-known retail brands, financial institutions, and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 35-year history of uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the most complex payment challenges. Verifone.com | (NYSE: PAY) | @verifone.

About POS Portal

Since 2000, POS Portal has been changing the payments industry. As a leading distributor of credit card terminals and supplies POS Portal is pioneering the way in logistics and distribution for secure payment devices. Having one of the most extensive libraries of injection keys and over 17 years of strategic relationships with gateways, processors, and terminal OEMs, POS Portal has the resources needed to always deliver secure devices preconfigured just the way our partners need them. With two Key Injection Facilities (KIF), POS Portal deploys devices direct to businesses nationwide. At POS Portal we're committed to providing exceptional service to the point-of-sale industry through mutually beneficial, long-lasting relationships. For additional information, please visit http://www.posportal.com or call 1-866-940-4POS (4767).