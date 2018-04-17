AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platform for Healthcare Providers

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. (AMD), the pioneer of clinical Telemedicine Encounter Management Solutions (TEMS) ®, announces the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit allows healthcare organizations to expand their service offerings and engage patients in a convenient way.

OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services. The direct-to-consumer telehealth platform connects patients with providers for a real-time medical visit, through any mobile or PC device. A virtual connection takes place in minutes, eliminating the need for patients to travel to an appointment for simple acute conditions or chronic disease management.

AMD Global Telemedicine will be launching OnDemand Visit at the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) conference on April 29th in Chicago, IL. Stop by the AMD booth (#1602) for a product demonstration of OnDemand Visit. To book an appointment with us at ATA, email kdostie@amdtelemedicine.com.

“In today’s dynamic healthcare environment, it’s important to be able to reach patients regardless of the clinician or patient’s location,” commented Eric Bacon President of AMD Global Telemedicine. “OnDemand Visit continues AMD’s history of paving the way for new technology that enables quality access to care for patients, while delivering better financial outcomes for providers. Telehealth is an added benefit to patients, and OnDemand Visit makes that connection effective and simple,” added Bacon.

Some key features of OnDemand Visit include ad hoc or scheduled visits, secure video or audio calls, geo location and tracking, e-prescribing, lab ordering, digital health wallet, and EHR integration. For more detailed product information visit www.amdtelemedicine.com.

About AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (AMD) is the pioneer of Telemedicine Encounter Management Solutions (TEMS®) to over 9,000 patient end-points in more than 98 countries. Since 1991, AMD has led the development of clinical telemedicine as a way of bringing quality medical care to rural and underdeveloped areas around the world. AMD provides personalized telemedicine solutions pairing our telemedicine encounter management software technology with specialized medical devices and video communication technologies, in order to connect a patient with a remote clinical healthcare provider. For more information on AMD Global Telemedicine visit www.amdtelemedicine.com.