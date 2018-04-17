Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anomali, the leading provider of threat management and collaboration solutions, announced today a partnership with Visa to provide cyber security teams with intelligence on indicators of compromise (IoCs) drawn from Visa Threat Intelligence, an exclusive source of verified merchant breach intelligence. Delivered to the Anomali platform through an API from the Visa Developer Platform, Visa Threat Intelligence enables merchants to collaborate within and across sectors to proactively mitigate threats and work to secure critical access points to protect payment card and personally identifiable information.

“Using unique IoCs, Visa Threat Intelligence provides their customers with valuable insight into the indicators and tactics of cyber criminals,” said Colby DeRodeff, founder and chief strategy officer, Anomali. “With this partnership, we can now add insight into the access point and historical record of the threat within a system. This data, largely representing the hospitality, retail and restaurant sectors, will help our customers understand the nature of payments-based threats and develop a strong security posture against them.”

“At Hyatt, we understand the importance of protecting customer information and are continually taking measures to help ensure guests are protected,” said Benjamin Vaughn, chief information security officer, Hyatt. “With Visa Threat Intelligence we now have access to additional details about issues that could affect the hospitality and retail industries. Anomali and Visa Threat Intelligence together help us stay vigilant and up to date on issues that could affect our sector.”

The Anomali threat intelligence platform allows users to share threat information with others in their trusted circles. Merchants using the Anomali platform will now be able to collaborate on data provided by Visa Threat Intelligence both within and across sectors to proactively mitigate threats. These advanced cyber security measures can have an impact on consumers by helping to identify a breach often in advance of discovering payment data was stolen and used by criminals to commit fraud.

“The payments industry continues to be an attractive target for cyber criminals as attackers find new ways to steal credit card numbers from point-of-sale (POS) and emerging e-commerce systems,” said Mark Nelsen, senior vice president, Risk and Authentication Products, Visa. “The combined solution from Visa and Anomali offers merchants, issuers, acquirers and other payments players another tool from the Visa Threat Intelligence ecosystem to choose from to operationalize payment intelligence to protect their organizations.”

The Anomali team is exhibiting at RSA 2018 in booth S2007. This news comes on the heels of several other partnership announcements including: IBM Resilient, Microsoft, MS-ISAC, CTIS-ISAC, NH-ISAC and others. For more information, visit the Anomali booth at RSA or read more at: https://www.anomali.com/.

About Anomali

The Anomali suite of threat intelligence solutions empowers organizations to detect, investigate and respond to active cybersecurity threats. The award-winning ThreatStream threat intelligence platform aggregates and optimizes millions of threat indicators, creating a "cyber no-fly list." Anomali integrates with internal infrastructure to identify new attacks, or search forensically over the past year to discover existing breaches, and enables security teams to quickly understand and contain threats. Anomali also offers STAXX, a free tool to collect and share threat intelligence, and provides a free, out of the box intelligence feed, Anomali Limo. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com and follow us on Twitter: @anomali.