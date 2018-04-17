DraftKings Expands Into Australia

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DraftKings, the world’s leading daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform, today announced the company will begin offering DFS contests to Australian consumers in Q2.

“Within the last few years, Australia’s burgeoning fantasy sports market has dramatically evolved, adding a variety of daily fantasy sports platforms, feeding the appetite of the many passionate sports fans who love getting closer to the teams, athletes and sports they love,’” said DraftKings Chief Executive Officer, Jason Robins. “Australia is an important market for DraftKings, as it combines devoted sports fans with sophisticated, tech-savvy consumers – exactly the kind of people who love competing on DraftKings.”

DraftKings has been granted a government license by the Northern Territory Racing Commission under which it is permitted to offer daily fantasy sports in Australia.1 According to an article2 on fantasy sports by King & Wood Mallesons, there are approximately 1.65 million traditional fantasy sports players in Australia.

Australia is the first country outside of North America and Europe where DraftKings will operate and will mark the eighth country where DraftKings is available to consumers. In the U.S. alone, DraftKings has worked with lawmakers and regulators in nineteen states to enact smart regulations and create a transparent environment for its players. The company has been considered a global leader in consumer protections for fantasy sports, ensuring its customers are playing within a fun, safe and fair community.

The Daily Fantasy Sports Experience

Daily fantasy sports enhance the overall sports media market, adding value to nearly all aspects of the sports experience. In a survey of DraftKings customers, almost half of our customers have started following another sport since engaging on DraftKings and nearly 80% of players have increased their sports content consumption. Fantasy sports enthusiasts engage with more content than non-enthusiasts:

Two-thirds of our customers say that they engage with DFS because it makes watching sports more enjoyable.

60% of DFS customers report watching games involving teams they don’t usually follow because they are following their fantasy players.

60% of DFS customers watch more live sports and read more articles about sports since they started participating in DraftKings contests.

41% of DraftKings contestants report watching more sports specific TV programs.

About DraftKings

DraftKings is an innovative sports-tech entertainment platform changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and athletes by bringing fans closer to the game. DraftKings, headquartered in Boston, MA, offers daily and weekly fantasy sports contests across ten professional sports. Founded in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the daily fantasy sports partner of Major League Baseball, The National Hockey League, NASCAR, Canadian Football League, EuroLeague Basketball, NFL International Series and the English Premier League club, Liverpool FC. DraftKings makes sports better and better sports fans.

1 DraftKings does not intend to offer its products and services to residents of South Australia.

2 Michael Swinson, “Living in a (fantasy) sports world,” http://www.kwm.com/en/au/knowledge/insights/living-in-fantasy-sports-world-regulation-virtual-team-20160601, (June 2016).