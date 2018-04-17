Splash Wines Extends Offerings to Staples Business Advantage Customers

EAGLE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splash Wines Inc., the fast-growing and innovative direct-to-consumer wine marketing company, today announced that it is now offering an assortment of curated wine cases to Staples Business Advantage customers online. The program is launching immediately in 10 states through the Staples Business Advantage network with the plan to expand the offerings to compliant states nationally prior to the end of 2018.

“Staples boasts one of the largest and most active ecommerce sites in the world,” stated Robert Imeson, Splash CEO. “From our perspective, we are very enthusiastic about the opportunity to extend online wine marketing on what we view to be a very credible business-to-business platform. There is nothing out there like it and we think that it is a potential gamechanger.”

Initial launch markets include Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington.

